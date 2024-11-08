Friday, November 8, 2024
LEGISLATION NEEDED TO GOVERN CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION, $100,000 CASH GRANT PER-PERSON POLITICALLY MOTIVATED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As the elections approach, the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic Government’s decision to distribute a $100,000 one-off cash grant to each eligible Guyanese has been labeled as “nothing more than a handout” by Economist Dr. Clive Thomas. Dr. Thomas argues that this initiative lacks sustainable economic benefit and serves more as an electoral incentive. Dacia Richards provides further details and analysis in her report on this controversial economic move

