Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeArticlesGOV’T RAISES SCHOOL CASH SUPPORT, BUT NOT TO LEVELS PROMISED ON CAMPAIGN...
ArticlesBUDGET 2026NewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

GOV’T RAISES SCHOOL CASH SUPPORT, BUT NOT TO LEVELS PROMISED ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

By HGPTV
0
104

HGP Nightly News – Budget 2026 has increased the “Because We Care” cash grant from $50,000 to $60,000, while introducing a new annual transportation grant of $20,000 per child, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh announced during his budget presentation.

When combined with the existing $5,000 uniform voucher, the measures would take the annual package of school-related cash support to $85,000 per child. Government estimates the programme will reach about 206,000 children across public and private schools, with the combined transfers projected at roughly $17.5 billion for the year.

The increases build on the 2025 package, which officials described as a $50,000 “Because We Care” grant plus the $5,000 uniform allowance, bringing the per-child support last year to $55,000. Government had previously cited total 2025 allocations of about $11.3 billion for roughly 205,000 children. 

But the 2026 numbers are also being weighed against what was floated on the 2025 campaign trail, when senior PPP/C figures publicly linked the party’s manifesto to a much larger expansion: an annual “Because We Care” cash grant of $100,000 per child and a transportation support grant of $100,000 per child. 

That comparison is now sharpening questions about expectations versus fiscal reality. If support had moved to $200,000 per child for approximately 206,000 children, the annual bill would land in the vicinity of $41.2 billion, before accounting for any additional education-side costs. By contrast, the 2026 package totals $85,000 per child, or about $17.5 billion, meaning the gap between the campaign-scale figure and the budgeted support is roughly $23.7 billion a year.

Supporters of the budget’s approach are likely to argue that the increase is still meaningful, especially for families juggling transport costs, uniforms, and school-related expenses. Critics, however, may contend that the campaign rhetoric set a target that was always difficult to meet at scale, and that the shift from what was discussed publicly to what is now funded suggests the earlier expectation was unrealistic once the full national price tag is applied.

For households, the immediate takeaway is practical: the grant rises by $10,000, transport support is now a separate $20,000 payment, and the uniform voucher remains, lifting the yearly total support to $85,000 per child for 2026, an increase, but not the leap voters were encouraged to anticipate during the campaign season.

Previous article
WORKERS GET AN AVERAGE OF $2,500 MORE A MONTH AS TAX THRESHOLD EDGES UP
Next article
$36.2B FOR POLICE IN 2026: BIG SPENDING FOLLOWS A YEAR OF SCANDALS AND CONTROVERSY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$2B already spent by PPP from Contingency Fund without oversight, accountability-...

NORTON: PPP COPIED MY IDEAS — VOWS REAL CHANGE, NOT HANDOUTS