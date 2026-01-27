$36.2B FOR POLICE IN 2026: BIG SPENDING FOLLOWS A YEAR OF SCANDALS AND CONTROVERSY

HGP Nightly News – The government has allocated $36.2 billion to the Guyana Police Force in Budget 2026, marking one of the largest single-year investments in law enforcement in recent history. Finance Minister Ashni Singh said the funds will be directed toward infrastructure upgrades, expanded transport capacity, training programmes, and the continued rollout of national security initiatives.

According to the budget breakdown, $1.2 billion has been set aside to advance construction of the Brickdam Police Station, while $139.8 million will go toward ongoing works at the Dora Training Academy Campus. An additional $900 million is earmarked to expand the Force’s transport fleet, $250 million for training thousands of ranks, and $5 billion for the Safe Country Initiative.

The scale of the allocation, however, comes against the backdrop of a deeply troubling year for the Police Force in 2025, marked by repeated scandals, allegations of abuse, and public criticism that significantly eroded confidence in law enforcement.

Throughout last year, the GPF faced intense scrutiny over allegations of misconduct within its ranks, including claims of sexual exploitation and abuse at the Police Training Academy, accusations of excessive use of force, and multiple high-profile incidents in which police actions or inaction raised serious questions about accountability and professionalism. There were also growing concerns about the handling of domestic violence complaints, the treatment of vulnerable individuals in custody, and the transparency of internal investigations.

In several cases, families of victims and civil society groups publicly accused the Force of failing to protect citizens or of shielding officers from meaningful consequences. These incidents were amplified by viral videos, whistleblower accounts, and repeated calls from rights groups and opposition figures for structural reform within the Force.

Against that record, the 2026 allocation represents both an investment and a test. The government has framed the funding as necessary to modernise policing, improve training standards, and strengthen public safety infrastructure. Critics, however, argue that increased funding alone cannot resolve deep-rooted institutional problems without parallel reforms in oversight, discipline, and leadership accountability.

The inclusion of $250 million for training and continued investment in the Dora academy suggests an acknowledgment that capacity-building and professional development are central to restoring credibility. Similarly, the Safe Country Initiative funding signals a continued emphasis on surveillance, technology, and crime prevention.

Still, with public trust shaken by the events of 2025, the effectiveness of the $36.2 billion allocation will likely be judged not by how much is spent, but by whether it produces measurable improvements in police conduct, responsiveness, and accountability. For many Guyanese, Budget 2026 raises a clear question: after a year of scandals and bad press, can more money finally deliver a Police Force that commands confidence rather than controversy?

