CRIME, UNEMPLOYMENT, POOR DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION AT CENTRE STAGE FOR APNU’S PARLIAMENTARY REP. SAIKU ANDREWS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Known for his soulful gospel performances and community activism, Saiku Andrews, now a Member of Parliament for A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), says his focus will be on addressing the pressing socio-economic issues affecting ordinary Guyanese — particularly crime, unemployment, and poor irrigation systems.

Andrews, a gospel musician, entrepreneur, and social advocate, said in an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News that his entry into national politics stems from a lifelong passion for community development and a desire to bring tangible change to his home community of South Ruimveldt and beyond.

“I think that we need to continue to push for that because they [small business owners and youth] are at a great disadvantage… and they need to have the resources to bring their ideas to life,” Andrews emphasized.

The APNU representative, who was among 12 Parliamentary Representatives recently selected by the coalition, said his priorities will also include advocating for micro-enterprises, promoting youth empowerment, and tackling the country’s growing unemployment challenge.

Andrews previously contested Local Government Elections under the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) banner and, although unsuccessful, continued his work on the ground — engaging residents, organizing community outreach initiatives, and promoting entrepreneurship among youth.

Flooding and Infrastructure a Priority

A key issue Andrews intends to raise in Parliament is the persistent flooding and poor drainage that plague his community.

“There’s a whole lot of flooding that happens in our community once the rain sets in. We want those issues to be rectified and we want the canals to be desilted,” he stated.

He described the situation as not only a nuisance but also a barrier to economic progress, stating that poor infrastructure continues to harm small businesses and residents across South Georgetown.

Renewed Confidence in APNU’s Leadership

Andrews also cited the recent addition of new and credible figures to APNU’s leadership, including Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd and Ronald Daniels, as a major factor in his renewed confidence in the party’s future direction.

“Their involvement gave me confidence in the party’s direction and strengthened my belief that we can collectively make a meaningful impact,” he said.

As Parliament prepares for its 13th Sitting, Andrews said he looks forward to robust debate and meaningful collaboration, vowing to hold the government accountable where necessary.

“Development must be inclusive,” he declared, adding that he would not hesitate to call out the government when policies fail to align with the interests of ordinary Guyanese.

The first-time MP says his mission is clear — to give a stronger voice to communities long left behind, while ensuring that Guyana’s development benefits every citizen, not just a select few.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
