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Government To Establish Eight New Landfill Sites – Minister Manickchand

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Government to Establish Eight New Landfill Sites Across Guyana Ahead of 2029 Haags Bosch Closure — Minister Manickchand

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana is advancing plans to construct eight new sanitary landfill sites across eight administrative regions while upgrading existing disposal facilities nationwide, as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s solid waste management infrastructure.

Speaking during a press engagement on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in the Kingston boardroom of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Minister Priya Manickchand outlined the multi-region initiative, which pairs modern waste-processing infrastructure with expanded recycling, composting, and stricter anti-littering enforcement.

The infrastructure push comes amid rising national waste volumes and ahead of the projected 2029 closure of the flagship Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill on the East Bank Demerara.

Modern Sanitary Landfills vs. Open Dumpsites Across All 10 Regions

Minister Manickchand emphasized that the government’s strategy—spanning all 10 administrative regions—is focused on replacing rudimentary waste disposal practices with engineered facilities capable of processing refuse sustainably:

  • Eight New Regional Facilities: Eight new landfill sites are planned across eight regions, complemented by major rehabilitation and capacity upgrades at existing waste facilities nationwide.
  • Engineered Waste Treatment: Highlighting the technical distinction between open dumpsites and modern sanitary landfills, Manickchand noted that engineered landfills systematically treat refuse and integrate recycling and composting operations rather than merely accumulating waste.

“All the regions have significant upgrades happening… A dumpsite and a landfill site are two different things—a landfill is much more developed in terms of how it treats garbage and how it deals with waste for recycling and composting.” — Priya Manickchand, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development

Legislative Review to Strengthen Litter Wardens and Increase Fines

Alongside physical infrastructure investments, the Ministry is moving to close legal and enforcement loopholes that hinder public cleanliness:

  • Overhauling Litter Regulations: Minister Manickchand disclosed that officials are actively reviewing draft litter enforcement regulations under the Environmental Protection Act, with the objective of tabling strengthened legislation in the National Assembly.
  • Addressing Enforcement Gaps: The review has identified statutory gaps governing who can serve as a litter warden, who holds authority to prosecute offences, and the scale of financial penalties that can be imposed. Questioning whether current fines are steep enough to deter offenders, the Minister signaled tougher penalties ahead.
  • Call for Civic Responsibility: Manickchand also appealed directly to citizens to practice everyday personal responsibility—urging residents to carry small items of rubbish such as sweet wrappers, snack bags, and takeaway boxes home for proper disposal rather than discarding them in public spaces and waterways.

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