Dr. Terence Campbell Blames Ppp Government For National Security Failures, Calls For Proper Immigration Policies

‘Absence of Proper Immigration and Migrant Labour Policies’: Opposition MP Dr. Terrence Campbell Criticizes PPP/C Government Following President Ali’s National Security Address

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition politician and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Parliamentary Lead Dr. Terrence Campbell has mounted a sharp critique of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration following Thursday’s national security address by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, accusing the government of failing to properly manage immigration and secure Guyana’s borders.

Responding to the Head of State’s briefing—in which President Ali disclosed that intelligence agencies are investigating a possible centrally coordinated criminal conspiracy and raised concerns over foreign criminal networks—Dr. Campbell argued that the administration’s own policy gaps have contributed directly to the country’s current security challenges.

Linking Border Management to Transnational Gang Concerns

In his response, Dr. Campbell contended that the PPP/C government must accept responsibility for emerging security threats, pointing specifically to public concerns surrounding the possible presence of the notorious Venezuelan criminal syndicate Tren de Aragua:

Lack of Updated Immigration Frameworks: Dr. Campbell accused the administration of permitting migrants to enter Guyana without implementing updated immigration or structured migrant labour policies.

Dr. Campbell accused the administration of permitting migrants to enter Guyana without implementing updated immigration or structured migrant labour policies. Accountability Before Warning: He posited that the President cannot warn the nation about transnational criminal gangs without simultaneously acknowledging what Campbell described as serious border-management and policy failures by his own government.

“If Tren de Aragua is in this country, it is because this PPP government is operating without an updated immigration policy or an updated migrant labour policy.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell, Opposition Politician

Critique of Regional Entry Policies and National Security Priorities

Beyond border enforcement, Dr. Campbell challenged the consistency of the administration’s regional migration posture and accused the governing party of prioritizing political considerations:

Disparate Treatment of CARICOM Nationals: Dr. Campbell questioned the government’s restrictions on the entry of Haitian nationals , contrasting those measures with the entry of migrants from Venezuela and Cuba. He noted that Haitians are fellow CARICOM citizens and questioned the restrictions in light of ongoing regional efforts to facilitate easier movement across the Caribbean Community.

Dr. Campbell questioned the government’s restrictions on the entry of , contrasting those measures with the entry of migrants from Venezuela and Cuba. He noted that Haitians are fellow citizens and questioned the restrictions in light of ongoing regional efforts to facilitate easier movement across the Caribbean Community. Calls for Urgent Policy Reform: Insisting that stronger border controls and comprehensive migrant labour regulations are urgently required, Dr. Campbell rejected criticisms from governing party supporters who have challenged his stance on national security.

“The PPP government has failed to secure this country. It has failed to have proper policies of national security… So if our national security is under threat this morning, it is all because of Irfaan Ali and the PPP government and the absence of a proper migrant labour policy and a proper immigration policy.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell

Dr. Campbell’s remarks add to heightened national debate over border security, migration governance, and the monitoring of foreign criminal networks following Thursday’s security address by President Ali, who maintained that the Joint Services and intelligence agencies—working alongside international partners—remain on high alert to safeguard national stability.