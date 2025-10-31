‘GOVERNMENT SHOULD GIVE US MORE INFORMATION ON VENEZUELAN BOMBER’ – SAYS DR. HENRY JEFFREY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Political scientist and former Government Minister under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Henry Jeffery, is calling on the authorities to disclose more information surrounding the recent Regent Street bombing that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

Speaking on the online programme Politics 101 hosted by Dr. David Hinds, Dr. Jeffery said there are still too many unanswered questions about the attack carried out by Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo.

“We don’t know who sent that man, why he came, or whether this act was state-sponsored. The government needs to give us more information,” Dr. Jeffery said, urging transparency from investigators.

Police have since confirmed that Ramirez Peodomo, who has confessed to detonating the explosive device, entered Guyana illegally on the same day of the attack. Reports indicate that he and eight accomplices surveyed the Mobil Gas Station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, for hours before planting the bomb.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property.

Dr. Jeffery cautioned that while the government must remain measured in its communication, the public deserves clear answers on whether the attack was an isolated act or part of a broader, coordinated plot.

“We need to know who sent him and why. The authorities must dig deep to uncover whether this was a personal mission or one influenced by external forces,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, with police maintaining that they are pursuing all possible leads.

