Friday, October 31, 2025
15 YEAR OLD SCHOOLBOY DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY POLICE OFFICER’S VEHICLE AT SUCCESS

A tragic accident on Thursday morning has left a 15-year-old schoolboy dead after he was hit by a speeding car reportedly driven by a police officer along the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The deceased has been identified as Navindra Mahes, a student of Annandale Secondary School and a resident of Lot 44 Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as the teenager attempted to cross the roadway using a pedestrian crossing. The vehicle, a silver motor car bearing registration number PAB 214, was being driven by a 35-year-old female police corporal who was reportedly speeding at the time.

Video footage from the scene showed the teen waiting at the median that separates the two carriageways before attempting to cross. As he stepped onto the pedestrian crossing, the left front side of the car collided with him, throwing him several feet onto the roadway.

Mahase sustained severe head injuries and a fractured leg. Public-spirited citizens rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where doctors made efforts to save his life. However, he was pronounced dead at 9:56 a.m. while receiving treatment.

The police corporal involved in the crash has since been placed under close arrest and is said to be cooperating with investigators. The teenager’s body is currently at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Guyana Police Force has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident, which has reignited public concern about road safety—particularly near school zones and pedestrian crossings.

