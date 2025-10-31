Friday, October 31, 2025
HomeNewsAPNU SHALL RISE AGAIN, WORK WITH GRASSROOTS IN PROGRESS - SAIKU ANDREWS
NewsPolitics

APNU SHALL RISE AGAIN, WORK WITH GRASSROOTS IN PROGRESS – SAIKU ANDREWS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
232

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is shifting its focus toward deepening grassroots engagement as it prepares for what is expected to be a critical Local Government Election in 2026.

Incoming Member of Parliament Saiku Andrews told Nightly News that the party is in a phase of rebuilding and re-consolidation, emphasizing that reconnecting with communities and addressing citizens’ concerns are now top priorities.

Andrews, a gospel musician and businessman, said the party is working to ensure that its voice remains strong both inside and outside of Parliament.

“We have to create the platform outside of Parliament, so whatever issues affect the people—and whatever mistakes the government makes—we have to hold them accountable, both in Parliament and on the ground. Meeting the grassroots, we remind them that we are their representatives,” Andrews stated.

He explained that through ongoing community engagements, the party has been gathering feedback from citizens to improve its relationship with its base and better understand the issues impacting everyday life.

Acknowledging the defections and internal challenges APNU faced during the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Andrews said the party has learned valuable lessons and is now focused on renewal and unity.

“What we’re doing now is going back to our constituencies, back to our communities, to reconnect—especially with young people. We’re asking, ‘How did we miss you?’ and ‘What can we do better?’ The feedback we’re getting is helping us chart a better way forward,” he explained.

He noted that the reconnection effort also extends to sub-groups within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the largest party within the APNU coalition, as part of efforts to strengthen community representation and participation.

“We are talking to our party groups, getting to connect with our members, and finding out what issues prevent them from participating at the level needed to engage young people,” Andrews added.

Admitting that APNU, like any political organization, has had its shortcomings, Andrews said the party is taking corrective measures and renewing its commitment to representing all constituencies—particularly the youth.

“We are saying to young people that we’re making that move. We are going to dig deep, and whatever we have done wrong in the past, we apologize for it and we’re moving forward,” Andrews affirmed.

He concluded by noting that daily community outreaches are already underway, as the party positions itself to rebuild trust, energize supporters, and stand ready for the 2026 polls.

Previous article
$150M IN SPY QUIPMENT FOR INTELLIGENCE AGENCY, LEGISLATION TO BE RE-TABLED IN PARLIAMENT SOON
Next article
‘GOVERNMENT SHOULD GIVE US MORE INFORMATION ON VENEZUELAN BOMBER’ – SAYS DR. HENRY JEFFREY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHENAPAU RESIDENTS PROTEST PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

FIRST FAMILY TO CAST THEIR BALLOTS