APNU SHALL RISE AGAIN, WORK WITH GRASSROOTS IN PROGRESS – SAIKU ANDREWS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is shifting its focus toward deepening grassroots engagement as it prepares for what is expected to be a critical Local Government Election in 2026.

Incoming Member of Parliament Saiku Andrews told Nightly News that the party is in a phase of rebuilding and re-consolidation, emphasizing that reconnecting with communities and addressing citizens’ concerns are now top priorities.

Andrews, a gospel musician and businessman, said the party is working to ensure that its voice remains strong both inside and outside of Parliament.

“We have to create the platform outside of Parliament, so whatever issues affect the people—and whatever mistakes the government makes—we have to hold them accountable, both in Parliament and on the ground. Meeting the grassroots, we remind them that we are their representatives,” Andrews stated.

He explained that through ongoing community engagements, the party has been gathering feedback from citizens to improve its relationship with its base and better understand the issues impacting everyday life.

Acknowledging the defections and internal challenges APNU faced during the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Andrews said the party has learned valuable lessons and is now focused on renewal and unity.

“What we’re doing now is going back to our constituencies, back to our communities, to reconnect—especially with young people. We’re asking, ‘How did we miss you?’ and ‘What can we do better?’ The feedback we’re getting is helping us chart a better way forward,” he explained.

He noted that the reconnection effort also extends to sub-groups within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the largest party within the APNU coalition, as part of efforts to strengthen community representation and participation.

“We are talking to our party groups, getting to connect with our members, and finding out what issues prevent them from participating at the level needed to engage young people,” Andrews added.

Admitting that APNU, like any political organization, has had its shortcomings, Andrews said the party is taking corrective measures and renewing its commitment to representing all constituencies—particularly the youth.

“We are saying to young people that we’re making that move. We are going to dig deep, and whatever we have done wrong in the past, we apologize for it and we’re moving forward,” Andrews affirmed.

He concluded by noting that daily community outreaches are already underway, as the party positions itself to rebuild trust, energize supporters, and stand ready for the 2026 polls.

Like this: Like Loading...