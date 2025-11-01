Saturday, November 1, 2025
‘NO EVIDENCE TO WARRANT AN EXTRADITION’, AZRUDDIN ATTORNEYS ARGUE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Attorneys representing Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed have challenged the basis of their clients’ arrest and possible extradition to the United States, arguing that no credible evidence was presented in court to justify such an action.

Appearing before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday, the legal team — led by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde — maintained that the prosecution’s submissions were legally flawed and unsupported by evidence.

Although the prosecution objected to bail, they failed to persuade the court that the father and son posed a flight risk. Both men were subsequently granted $150,000 bail each.

Lead Attorney Siand Dhurjon argued that the offences listed in the U.S. indictment were not extraditable, pointing out that many of the alleged crimes—including elements of mail and wire fraud—do not exist under Guyanese law.

“The prosecution’s opposition to bail raised serious legal red flags,” Dhurjon said, emphasizing that his clients had already signaled their willingness to cooperate with any legitimate extradition process.

He further noted that constitutional questions now arise regarding how the case is being handled, suggesting that due process was not properly observed.

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde told reporters that the prosecution failed to provide any tangible evidence linking the Mohameds to the alleged crimes.

“What was presented were mere statements, not evidence that meets the threshold required by law to justify extradition,” Forde stated.

In early October, a grand jury in the U.S. Southern District of Florida indicted the Mohameds on multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering, tied primarily to alleged gold exports by Mohamed’s Enterprise between 2017 and 2024.

Both men maintain their innocence, calling the move politically motivated, coming just days before Azruddin Mohamed is set to be sworn in as Opposition Leader.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
