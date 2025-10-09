Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeCrimeTITO ‘YANKEE’ BROWN FINALLY ARRESTED WILL SOON BEGIN TO SERVE A FOUR...
CrimeNews

TITO ‘YANKEE’ BROWN FINALLY ARRESTED WILL SOON BEGIN TO SERVE A FOUR YEAR JAIL SENTENCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
236

FUGITIVE HUMAN TRAFFICKER ‘YANKEE’ CAPTURED AFTER RETURNING TO GUYANA

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

An alert policeman on Tuesday swiftly arrested 45-year-old Tito “Tommy” Browne, also known as “Yankee”, a fugitive who had been on the run for over two years after being convicted on human trafficking charges.

Browne was apprehended on October 7, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation, just hours after he returned to Guyana.

He had been convicted in March 2023 and sentenced to two concurrent four-year prison terms for trafficking two Jamaican nationals, along with an additional one-year sentence for withholding their passports. Browne was also fined $200,000 and ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution to his victims.

According to police reports, “Yankee” was initially arrested on April 28, 2021, and remanded to prison, but after securing High Court bail, he fled the country before his case concluded.

Sources told Nightly News that Browne returned to Guyana over the weekend and was spotted drinking with friends in Albouystown when the alert officer moved in and detained him.

Investigators have since confirmed that they are awaiting a warrant to have Browne formally committed to prison, where he will finally begin serving his four-year sentence.

Previous article
FGM ACCUSES PPP OF MANIPULATING THE ELECTORAL SYSTEM TO MAKE GUYANESE OBSOLETE
Next article
GOVERNMENT READY TO COMPLY WITH EXTRADITION REQUEST FOR NAZAR AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – NANDLALL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘PRETTY BOY’ SHOT AGAIN HOSPITALIZED

FORMER POLICEMAN TO LEAD HIS OWN DEFENSE