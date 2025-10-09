TITO ‘YANKEE’ BROWN FINALLY ARRESTED WILL SOON BEGIN TO SERVE A FOUR YEAR JAIL SENTENCE

FUGITIVE HUMAN TRAFFICKER ‘YANKEE’ CAPTURED AFTER RETURNING TO GUYANA

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

An alert policeman on Tuesday swiftly arrested 45-year-old Tito “Tommy” Browne, also known as “Yankee”, a fugitive who had been on the run for over two years after being convicted on human trafficking charges.

Browne was apprehended on October 7, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation, just hours after he returned to Guyana.

He had been convicted in March 2023 and sentenced to two concurrent four-year prison terms for trafficking two Jamaican nationals, along with an additional one-year sentence for withholding their passports. Browne was also fined $200,000 and ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution to his victims.

According to police reports, “Yankee” was initially arrested on April 28, 2021, and remanded to prison, but after securing High Court bail, he fled the country before his case concluded.

Sources told Nightly News that Browne returned to Guyana over the weekend and was spotted drinking with friends in Albouystown when the alert officer moved in and detained him.

Investigators have since confirmed that they are awaiting a warrant to have Browne formally committed to prison, where he will finally begin serving his four-year sentence.

