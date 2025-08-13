GOLD SECTOR AT RISK — JAGDEO WARNS OF ILLEGAL SMUGGLING

Vice President Warns of Gold Trade Sanctions, Renews Criticism of Azruddin Mohamed

By Marvin Kato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is calling for more substantial penalties against gold smugglers, warning that international sanctions on Guyana’s gold trade could devastate the country’s economy.

Speaking on The Starting Point podcast on Monday, Jagdeo cited recent sting operations in Lethem and Mahdia in which police intercepted both local and foreign nationals — including Chinese citizens — suspected of moving gold and foreign currency illegally to Suriname.

Jagdeo said penalties for smuggling remain too weak, noting that those charged often secure bail and are rarely prosecuted for money laundering due to evidentiary hurdles. He urged that charges be strengthened to protect the industry.

“If the international community were to sanction Guyana’s gold trade, the consequences would be felt nationwide — from miners deep inland to exporters on the coast,” Jagdeo cautioned.

Targeting a Political Rival

The vice president also revisited his criticism of presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, who has faced U.S. sanctions and allegations of involvement in the illegal gold trade. Jagdeo accused Mohamed of portraying himself as a victim of political discrimination by the PPP/C government.

“He presents himself as a victim… when sanctions happen, he claims they are not serious, and that local banks will be told not to worry,” Jagdeo said.

With elections just weeks away, the VP’s comments signal that the ruling party is keeping Mohamed in its political crosshairs.

Critics Point to Contradictions

While Jagdeo and President Irfaan Ali have repeatedly warned against doing business with sanctioned individuals and companies, critics note that the PPP/C government continues to engage in contracts with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited — a company also under U.S. OFAC sanctions.

High Stakes for the Gold Industry

Gold remains Guyana’s top export, making the stakes high if international regulators decide to act. Whether the government can dismantle smuggling networks before sanctions materialize could shape not only the future of the industry but also the political climate heading into the September elections.

