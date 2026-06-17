Global Growth & Commerce Summit 2026 Set For June 18 At World Trade Centre

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s breakneck economic transformation, heavily powered by its massive offshore energy reserves and unprecedented infrastructure boom, continues to place the nation squarely in the crosshairs of the global financial elite. Against this backdrop, the highly anticipated Global Growth & Commerce Summit 2026 is scheduled to open its doors on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the World Trade Centre Georgetown, establishing a high-powered nexus for international financiers, growth-stage companies, tech innovators, and senior policymakers.

The executive forum is engineered to match cross-border investment desks with high-yield domestic commercial opportunities. Speaking exclusively with HGP Nightly News ahead of the launch, Weggon Allen, the Founder of Venture for Guyana, highlighted that the event functions as a vital institutional highway to inject specialized global capital and management expertise straight into the country’s developing corporate ecosystem.

“It is a company focused on bringing global investment to help with the support of the economical development of Guyana,” Allen stated during his interview.

Venture for Guyana—which commands active operations spanning both Georgetown and Toronto—is focused on cementing an accessible investment framework designed to maximize private sector involvement in major industrial infrastructure, real estate, mining, and localized logistics. Allen noted that his organization is aggressively structuring pipelines to bridge conversations with premier financial capitals in New York and London, supported by prominent enterprise partners including Excel Guyana, Blu Bird, and GT Capital.

A central priority for the summit organizers is enhancing the “investment readiness” of the domestic private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Allen disclosed that his consulting teams are already embedded with an array of local business owners, systematically restructuring corporate business plans and developing institutional pitch decks to help them successfully capture international venture funding.

Beyond traditional real estate and heavy mining plays, the 2026 summit is showcasing a new wave of local technological talent looking to digitize financial services across the region. Among the prominent tech ecosystem builders present is Guyanese software developer Carl Handy, who voiced deep optimism regarding the convergence of capital and native code.

“We are in a unique era right now where Guyanese talent and technology are catching up to our economic growth,” Handy observed. “To be in a room surrounded by other innovators, founders, and community leaders who are all committed to building the future of our country is a privilege.”

Handy used the platform to share insights on his newly curated, indigenous fundraising and crowdfunding application, “PitchIn.” Positioned as a premier alternate financing avenue specifically optimized for the Caribbean terrain, PitchIn is designed to bypass the rigid, legacy collateral requirements that historically stifle local micro-entrepreneurs, community interest groups, and creative projects.

“Our primary objective is to make community fundraising as simple and reliable as possible,” Handy explained. “We want to remove all of those financial jargon and the technical barriers.”

The architecture of PitchIn simplifies regional financial contributions down to the ease of a standard mobile money transfer, creating a reliable transactional link for both local users and the expansive Caribbean diaspora looking to fund grassroots development.

As digital financial applications scale across the territory, the Global Growth & Commerce Summit 2026 stands ready to serve as a pivotal staging ground for the strategic joint ventures, trade finance discussions, and multi-lateral partnerships that will define Guyana’s emerging role as the commercial capital of the region.