HomeNewsLeader of the Opposition Hon. Azruddin Mohamed's Official Emancipation Day 2026 Message
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Leader of the Opposition Hon. Azruddin Mohamed’s Official Emancipation Day 2026 Message

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Delivered by: Hon. Azruddin Mohamed

Date: August 1, 2026

Occasion: Emancipation Day Observance

I. Honoring African Ancestors and National Contributions

“Today, we honor the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our African ancestors who endured unimaginable suffering but fought for their freedom. Their legacy lives all around us—from the villages they established after emancipation to the schools they built, the churches and mosques they founded, the businesses they created, and the public institutions they helped shape.

African Guyanese have made an immeasurable contribution to the development of our nation. Their resilience, industry, and determination helped build the Guyana we know today.

We also acknowledge the contribution of one of Guyana’s most consequential sons, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. His leadership helped shape modern Guyana and inspire generations of Guyanese to believe that our destiny should be determined by our own hands. His life reminds us that leadership should always be guided by a vision greater than oneself.”

II. Reflection on the M.V. Barima Tragedy and Public Accountability

“As we celebrate, however, we do so under a heavy cloud. Our nation is still mourning the lives lost in the M.V. Barima tragedy. Families continue to grieve. Communities continue to suffer—mothers, fathers, children, brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors whose absence is felt every single day. Their pain is our nation’s pain.

At the same time, three African Guyanese—the captain, the mate, and the goods superintendent—have been charged with murder. People want to know whether the whole truth is being told. They want to know whether everyone whose actions, decisions, or failures may have contributed to this tragedy is being investigated. They want to know whether those with the least power are being blamed while those with the greatest responsibility escape scrutiny.

Across Guyana, ordinary citizens are peacefully finding their voices. We have seen peaceful picketing, peaceful protests, and calls for the M.V. Barima to be raised from the ocean floor so that all the evidence can be examined and families can receive the answers they deserve. We have also seen growing calls for transparency, accountability, and responsibility at every level.”

                       [ OPPOSITION EMANCIPATION CHARGE & DEMANDS ]
                                             │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                           ▼
 [ M.V. Barima Accountability ]                                     [ Call to Public Servants ]
 - Demand to raise sunken vessel to examine evidence                 - Uphold the rule of law over partisan orders
 - Equity in legal scrutiny beyond operational crew                  - Speak up when witnessing unsafe or illegal practices
 - Protection of institutional trust & public confidence            - Stand peacefully for truth, justice & equality

III. Charge to Public Servants and the Duty of Standing for Justice

“That is the spirit of the freedom fighters who crossed the very same Atlantic Ocean in shackles but refused to accept injustice. Their courage helped pave the way for the freedoms we enjoy today. We honor them best when we stand peacefully for truth, justice, and accountability.

To our public servants: Your duty is not only to carry out instructions, but also to uphold the law and protect the people you serve. When you witness wrongdoing or unsafe practices, have the courage to speak up.

As Leader of the Opposition, I cannot remain silent if Guyanese feel they are being treated unfairly or justice is not being served. A nation cannot move forward if growing numbers of Guyanese lose confidence in the fairness of its institutions. Our ancestors taught us that when people stand together with courage and determination, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome. No government is more powerful than a united people. No injustice can survive when citizens demand truth, fairness, and accountability.”

IV. Call for Resilience and Benediction

“So this Emancipation Day, let us honor our ancestors not only with celebration, but also with action. Let us continue to stand peacefully. Let us continue to speak truthfully. Let us continue to defend justice and demand accountability for every Guyanese.

To my African brothers and sisters: Never forget who you are or whose shoulders you stand upon. You are the descendants of a people who survived the impossible, who turned suffering into strength, and who moved from bondage to freedom.

Carry that same resilience with you. Lift up one another. Build your families, your communities, and this nation with pride and purpose. With faith in Almighty God, and unity among ourselves, there is no limit to what we will achieve together.

May God continue to bless our beloved Guyana. Happy Emancipation!”

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Official Emancipation Day 2026 Address to the Nation
Hgp Nightly News Staff
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