Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeNewsGECOM STILL TO MAKE CONSORTED EFFORT TO ADDRESS 22 RECOMMENDATIONS FROM 2020...
NewsPolitics

GECOM STILL TO MAKE CONSORTED EFFORT TO ADDRESS 22 RECOMMENDATIONS FROM 2020 ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
108

GECOM Commissioners Say September 1 Election Date Presents Challenges; Key Reforms Still Unaddressed

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Opposition-appointed commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) say the recently announced September 1, 2025 election date poses significant challenges for the commission, citing a failure to address vital electoral reforms stemming from the 2020 elections.

Commissioner Desmond Trotman disclosed during a Tuesday briefing that the Commission has yet to act on at least 22 recommendations made by international and regional observer missions aimed at improving Guyana’s electoral process.

“Those recommendations looked at many issues, including the structure of the voters’ list, which remains top-heavy and bloated. These matters have not been meaningfully addressed,” Trotman explained.

He further noted that there has been no consolidated effort within GECOM to review or implement the recommendations, some of which were put forward by the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Carter Center.

“As far as I know, there has not even been an attempt at the type of structured discussion required to make recommendations for legal reforms,” he said.

Trotman stressed that failure to address these systemic flaws could undermine public confidence in the fairness and credibility of the upcoming polls. One of the recurring concerns is the alleged bloated voters’ list, which opposition parties argue could lead to electoral manipulation.

The 2020 elections were marked by irregularities and a protracted verification process, which prompted broad international concern and a series of post-election reform proposals. Among the primary concerns were the polarization of Guyana’s electorate, vulnerabilities in the electoral system, and the need for constitutional reform.

Despite these warnings and proposed changes, Trotman and fellow commissioners say GECOM is moving toward the next elections without correcting the fundamental deficiencies that have plagued previous cycles.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his Independence Day address, announced that general and regional elections will be held on September 1, citing discussions with GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh. However, the announcement has since stirred controversy, with opposition commissioners asserting they were not consulted or informed of a finalized date.

As Guyana heads toward another national election, debate continues over the readiness of the electoral machinery and whether the democratic process can truly be free, fair, and transparent without the implementation of reform.

Previous article
GECOM CHAIR ACCUSED OF UNILATERALLY USURPING COMMISSION’S AUTHORITY ON ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCEMENT
Next article
Azruddin Mohamed officially enters Presidential race, “We must reject tribal voting’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COST OF ADDITIONAL SECURITY ON CAMPUS BEYOND UG’S ADMINISTRATION

A FUTURE COALITION GOV’T WOULD ABOLISH INCOME TAX FOR LOW-INCOME EARNERS,...