GECOM STILL TO MAKE CONSORTED EFFORT TO ADDRESS 22 RECOMMENDATIONS FROM 2020 ELECTIONS

GECOM Commissioners Say September 1 Election Date Presents Challenges; Key Reforms Still Unaddressed

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Opposition-appointed commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) say the recently announced September 1, 2025 election date poses significant challenges for the commission, citing a failure to address vital electoral reforms stemming from the 2020 elections.

Commissioner Desmond Trotman disclosed during a Tuesday briefing that the Commission has yet to act on at least 22 recommendations made by international and regional observer missions aimed at improving Guyana’s electoral process.

“Those recommendations looked at many issues, including the structure of the voters’ list, which remains top-heavy and bloated. These matters have not been meaningfully addressed,” Trotman explained.

He further noted that there has been no consolidated effort within GECOM to review or implement the recommendations, some of which were put forward by the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Carter Center.

“As far as I know, there has not even been an attempt at the type of structured discussion required to make recommendations for legal reforms,” he said.

Trotman stressed that failure to address these systemic flaws could undermine public confidence in the fairness and credibility of the upcoming polls. One of the recurring concerns is the alleged bloated voters’ list, which opposition parties argue could lead to electoral manipulation.

The 2020 elections were marked by irregularities and a protracted verification process, which prompted broad international concern and a series of post-election reform proposals. Among the primary concerns were the polarization of Guyana’s electorate, vulnerabilities in the electoral system, and the need for constitutional reform.

Despite these warnings and proposed changes, Trotman and fellow commissioners say GECOM is moving toward the next elections without correcting the fundamental deficiencies that have plagued previous cycles.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his Independence Day address, announced that general and regional elections will be held on September 1, citing discussions with GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh. However, the announcement has since stirred controversy, with opposition commissioners asserting they were not consulted or informed of a finalized date.

As Guyana heads toward another national election, debate continues over the readiness of the electoral machinery and whether the democratic process can truly be free, fair, and transparent without the implementation of reform.

