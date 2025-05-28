Azruddin Mohamed officially enters Presidential race, “We must reject tribal voting’

Azruddin Mohamed Declares Presidential Candidacy for September Elections

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Businessman and philanthropist Azruddin Mohamed has officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections, scheduled for September 1, 2025.

The announcement was made via a video message posted to Mohamed’s Facebook page on Monday evening, in which he presented himself as a unifying figure ready to challenge the political status quo.

“My fellow Guyanese, today I stand ready to raise my hand, put my shoulder to the task, and dedicate my mind and heart to building a world-class Guyana—where every citizen is treated equally,” Mohamed stated.

In his address, Mohamed painted a vivid picture of growing economic disparity, noting the rising cost of essential items like eggs and meat. He criticized the state’s prioritization of lavish spending while, in his view, many citizens continue to struggle.

“Eggs have become too expensive for egg ball. Meat too costly for pepper pot and cook-up… Our people are not dazzled by red carpets rolled out for foreign entertainers while their own struggles go unnoticed,” he said.

Mohamed vowed to close the gap between the rich and the poor, stating that leadership must serve all Guyanese—not just a privileged few.

Calling for an end to traditional political and racial divisions, Mohamed said that 2025 must mark a turning point for Guyana. He urged voters to support a government of inclusion, declaring that anyone with a vision for Guyana should be free to lead without fear of persecution.

“The oil beneath our waters is temporary. The gold in our ground will one day be exhausted. But the potential in our people—that’s renewable, that’s permanent,” he declared.

Mohamed’s announcement comes nearly a year after he, his father Nazar Mohamed, and Mohamed’s Enterprise were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in June 2024.

The sanctions allege that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise underdeclared more than 10,000 kilograms of gold exports. While the businessman has not addressed the sanctions in his recent video, the issue remains a matter of public and international scrutiny.

Despite the controversy, Mohamed has gained notable popularity in traditional strongholds of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and is now poised to shake up the political landscape with his independent bid.

Stay tuned to HGPTV for in-depth coverage of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Like this: Like Loading...