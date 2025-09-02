GECOM DISPELS RUMORS OF BALLOT BOX OPENING, WARNS AGAINST MISINFORMATION

GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 — The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has dismissed claims circulating on Facebook that ballot boxes were being opened in Districts 3, 4, and 6.

The post, allegedly made by Social Media Personality Melissa “Melly Mel,” Atwell, suggested that election officials had tampered with the sealed boxes. GECOM was quick to label the allegation as “blatantly false,” stressing that the opening of ballot boxes can only occur if a formal recount is requested after an official declaration. At the time the post was made, no declaration had been issued.

In a public statement, GECOM underscored that the spread of such misinformation risks fueling confusion and mistrust at a time when the electoral process is under heightened scrutiny. The Commission called on all stakeholders to refrain from sharing unverified information and urged citizens to be cautious about the content they consume and spread online.

“GECOM is working to complete all necessary procedures efficiently and in full compliance with the law,” the body assured.

The warning comes as the election period continues to generate tension, with social media playing a powerful role in shaping public opinion. For GECOM, the priority remains safeguarding the credibility of the process and maintaining public trust.

