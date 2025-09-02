Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeArticlesGECOM DISPELS RUMORS OF BALLOT BOX OPENING, WARNS AGAINST MISINFORMATION
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

GECOM DISPELS RUMORS OF BALLOT BOX OPENING, WARNS AGAINST MISINFORMATION

By HGPTV
0
2

GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 — The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has dismissed claims circulating on Facebook that ballot boxes were being opened in Districts 3, 4, and 6.

The post, allegedly made by Social Media Personality Melissa “Melly Mel,” Atwell, suggested that election officials had tampered with the sealed boxes. GECOM was quick to label the allegation as “blatantly false,” stressing that the opening of ballot boxes can only occur if a formal recount is requested after an official declaration. At the time the post was made, no declaration had been issued.

In a public statement, GECOM underscored that the spread of such misinformation risks fueling confusion and mistrust at a time when the electoral process is under heightened scrutiny. The Commission called on all stakeholders to refrain from sharing unverified information and urged citizens to be cautious about the content they consume and spread online.

“GECOM is working to complete all necessary procedures efficiently and in full compliance with the law,” the body assured.

The warning comes as the election period continues to generate tension, with social media playing a powerful role in shaping public opinion. For GECOM, the priority remains safeguarding the credibility of the process and maintaining public trust.

Previous article
GECOM’S SOP DASHBOARD SHOWS 88% COMPLETION BUT REMOTE DISTRICTS LAG BEHIND
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Labourer shot in back by unidentified masked man in front of...

‘THE SYSTEM IS COMPROMISED’: GECOM COMMISSIONER WARNS OF ELECTION CREDIBILITY CRISIS