Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Articles
ELECTIONS 2025
News
Politics

LOW TURNOUT AND LOSSES SHAKE APNU, LEADER URGES SUPPORTERS TO WAIT FOR RESULTS

Georgetown, Guyana – Presidential Candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has acknowledged setbacks in Monday’s General and Regional Elections, pointing to lower-than-expected voter turnout and losses in traditional strongholds, but maintains that the coalition still has a viable pathway to victory.

Addressing supporters, the candidate admitted that the party suffered disappointments, particularly in Region Ten, where APNU has historically commanded overwhelming support. He also noted that overall turnout among the coalition’s base was weaker than anticipated. Despite this, he stressed that the party had made notable gains in other areas.

“We fought a good fight. Our supporters did not turn out in the way we expected, but under the circumstances, we have done well,” he said, adding that APNU had improved its performance along the East Coast Demerara, in Georgetown, and in sections of the Corentyne.

The candidate underscored that Region Four, Guyana’s largest electoral district, remained pivotal. “We do see a path to victory once we can maintain the present trend in Region Four,” he said.

He urged supporters to remain patient as the party continues to tabulate its Statements of Poll (SOPs), which he said should be finalized shortly. He also cautioned them not to be misled by “rumors and false statements of poll” circulating in the aftermath of the vote. “Let us wait on the official declaration. We will stay on top of it to ensure that there are no irregularities,” he assured.

The APNU leader thanked supporters for their loyalty and commitment, while pledging that the party’s leadership would carefully analyze the results and strategize its next steps.

A Partnership for National Unity, dominated by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has been a key player in Guyana’s political landscape since its formation in 2011. Alongside the Alliance For Change (AFC), it formed the coalition that won power in 2015, ending the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s 23-year rule. The PPP/C, however, returned to office in 2020 following a highly contentious electoral process.

With Region Four carrying the largest share of the electorate, its results remain decisive in determining the outcome of the current polls. Election observers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS) are monitoring the process and are expected to issue their reports once tabulation is complete.

