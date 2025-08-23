Friday, August 22, 2025
BALLOT BOXES SAFE AFTER POLICE ESCORT INVOLVED IN EAST COAST ACCIDENT

By HGPTV
East Coast Demerara – August 22, 2024 – The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that three ballot boxes being transported from Berbice were safely handed over to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) headquarters in Georgetown, despite a traffic accident on the East Coast Demerara public road Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 20:55 hrs near La Bonne Intention (LBI) and involved three vehicles—Minibus #BAB 6899, Motor Car #PXX 7899, and Minibus #BAL 2180—that were part of the police escort. According to investigators, the escort was traveling west when an unidentified motorcar drove out of the LBI Access Road, forcing the police vehicle in front to brake suddenly.

As a result, Minibus #BAB 6899, which was carrying Ballot Box #DF048 from Central Police Station, also applied brakes. Motor Car #PXX 7899, transporting Ballot Box #DF047, then collided with the rear of the first minibus. Minibus #BAL 2180, which was carrying Ballot Box #DF050 from Whim Police Station, subsequently collided with the rear of the motorcar.

Several passengers were injured and transported by police to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. Authorities stressed, however, that all ballot boxes remained intact and were safely and securely delivered to GECOM headquarters under police escort.

GDF CHIEF REJECTS CLAIMS OF POLITICAL ENDORSEMENT AFTER HANDSHAKE WITH WIN CANDIDATE
HGPTV
