GANJA PARTY AMONG THREE TO JOINS APNU IN SURPRISE COALITION SHAKEUP

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a twist few saw coming, the APNU coalition, long led by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has expanded its ranks to include three obscure political outfits: Legalize Cannabis, A Movement for Improvement, and The Kingdom Liberation Movement.

The announcement came not through a press conference or political rally, but via a Facebook post on Wednesday, drawing a mix of curiosity and skepticism online. The new additions, virtually unknown to most of the electorate, have raised eyebrows over what they bring to the table, and why APNU is embracing them now.

“This important step reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building a coalition that truly reflects and represents the diverse voices and aspirations of our nation,” the post read, adding that the coalition seeks unity, progress, and inclusive governance.

But for many observers, the announcement prompts more questions than answers. Who are these parties? What do they stand for? And is this a sign of political strength, or desperation?

The most headline-grabbing name is undoubtedly Legalize Cannabis, whose core issue is clear enough. Still, the party has no known public figure, manifesto, or past electoral footprint. The Kingdom Liberation Movement suggests a religious motivation, but its leadership and policy agenda remain a mystery. As for A Movement for Improvement, even seasoned political analysts admit they’ve never heard of it.

In past years, APNU has counted parties like the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Guyana Action Party (GAP), and National Front Alliance (NFA) among its partners, small but historic players. But this new crop appears to be a different breed: fringe, opaque, and potentially symbolic.

APNU has also been working to rekindle its former alliance with the Alliance For Change (AFC), which helped propel the coalition into power in 2015. That partnership, branded APNU+AFC, collapsed in the wake of the 2020 elections, amid allegations of electoral misconduct and mounting internal fractures.

JAGDEO DROPS ELECTION-EVE BOMBSHELL: PUBLIC SERVANTS TO CASH IN BEFORE SEPTEMBER POLLS
HGPTV
