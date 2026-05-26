History in the Essequibo: Free Ferry Flotilla Transports Thousands to Fort Island for Diamond Jubilee Flag Raising

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FORT ISLAND, ESSEQUIBO RIVER – For the first time in the nation’s post-colonial history, Guyana has bypassed traditional urban stadium venues to stage its national independence ceremony on a historic island outpost. In an unprecedented logistical and cultural feat, thousands of citizens and diaspora travelers converged on Fort Island on Monday night to witness the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead for the country’s historic 60th Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary.

Staged under the national theme, “The Homecoming,” the event transformed the former 17th-century Dutch administrative capital into a sprawling, illuminated stage. The transition away from the capital city signals a symbolic reclamation of Guyana’s earliest historical roots as the nation marks six decades of sovereignty.

A Flotilla of Pride: The Maritime Lift

Transporting a massive crowd exceeding 4,000 patrons to an island isolated within the Essequibo River required a synchronized transport grid. To bridge the water gap, the Ministry of Public Works, working alongside the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), successfully deployed a fleet of four heavy-duty commercial ferries to run continuous, free-of-cost round trips throughout the night.

The maritime logistics operated across structured regional pipelines:

The Pomeroon-Supenaam Link: The MV Kanawan departed the Essequibo Coast early Monday evening, carrying hundreds of Region Two residents directly to the island’s upgraded stelling.

The departed the Essequibo Coast early Monday evening, carrying hundreds of Region Two residents directly to the island’s upgraded stelling. The Demerara Flotilla: Three separate state vessels—led by the newly commissioned MV Canarukuk —ran staggered shuttle runs out of the Parika Stelling to transport travelers arriving from Georgetown and Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

Three separate state vessels—led by the newly commissioned —ran staggered shuttle runs out of the Parika Stelling to transport travelers arriving from Georgetown and Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10. The Grassroots Fleet: Dozens of licensed, water-taxi speedboats were integrated into the transport loop to quickly ferry smaller groups, ensuring zero bottlenecks at the mainland berths.

The festive atmosphere ignited long before patrons set foot on the island. Every ferry operated as a floating cultural space, featuring live steel-pan orchestras playing national songs, well-stocked beverage lounges, and local catering options on sale.

President Ali: “Finding the Soul of Our Country”

The pinnacle of the evening arrived at midnight with the feature address delivered by President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Addressing a massive crowd gathered beneath the shadow of the historic Fort Zeelandia, the Head of State pivoted away from typical political rhetoric, opting instead for a philosophical reflection on the country’s multi-ethnic evolution.

While acknowledging the country’s explosive, oil-backed economic transformation, President Ali challenged citizens to look beyond macroeconomic metrics to build a resilient social fabric.

“The next four plus years of my presidency will be dedicated to finding the soul of our country, building upon the soul of our country,” President Ali declared to the massive gathering. “It is a soul that must be permanently defined by love, deep-seated faith, and unyielding unity.”

┌──> Love National Soul ───────┼──> Faith └──> Unity

The President noted that hosting the Diamond Jubilee on an island that once saw the complex cross-currents of colonial trade, slavery, and indigenous survival was an intentional choice to honor the foundational resilience of ancestors who laid the groundwork for modern self-governance.

A Spectacular Interior Showcase

Following the President’s address, the island erupted into a rich cultural display, showcasing elite choreography, drumming ensembles, and dramatic poetry performed by a combined cast of native and diaspora artists.

As midnight approached, the focus shifted to a precise, flawless military parade executed by the tactical units of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force. Under a clear sky, the joint services contingent hoisted the giant national colors, officially ushering Guyana into its 60th year as an independent republic.

The successful execution of the Fort Island flag raising establishes a new, decentralized template for national celebrations, proving that Guyana’s geographic barriers can be seamlessly transformed into historical landmarks.