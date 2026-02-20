Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeBlack History Month Spotlight: Kaiya—Guyana’s Afrobeat Sensation Redefining Excellence

Black History Month Spotlight: Kaiya—Guyana’s Afrobeat Sensation Redefining Excellence

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
96

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly news |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the world commemorates Black History Month, the spotlight falls on Keisha “Kaiya” Thomas, a Guyanese-born powerhouse whose journey from a neighborhood church choir in Barbados to the global Afrobeat stage is a masterclass in resilience and cultural pride. Known for her seamless fusion of West African rhythms and Caribbean soul, Kaiya has emerged as a beacon of excellence for the Guyanese diaspora and a vocal advocate for African heritage.

From Hymns to High Notes: The Formative Years

Born in Guyana, Kaiya’s musical roots were planted early before she moved to Bridgetown, Barbados, as a teenager.

  • The Foundation: Her vocal journey began in the church, where the warmth of her hymns hinted at a professional future.
  • Professional Grit: Unlike many who rely on raw talent alone, Kaiya committed to professional vocal training in Barbados, sharpening a voice that would eventually dominate local talent competitions and regional festivals.
  • Inspirations: Drawing from the legacies of Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Bob Marley, she developed a “reggae fusion” style that balances the high energy of Afrobeat with the intimacy of slow jams.

Motherhood and the 2020 Re-Emergence

Kaiya’s career path reflects the reality of many female artists—a journey of pauses and powerful returns. After stepping back to embrace motherhood, she returned with a renewed sense of purpose.

  • “You Lost Me”: In March 2020, she released her debut single, bridging her two homes by recording in Barbados and releasing in Guyana.
  • Love Potion EP: Her subsequent releases and the Love Potion EP solidified her reputation as an artist capable of “setting the tone” in the competitive Afrobeat genre.
  • Global Recognition: Her talent was formally recognized in 2023 when she secured the DemRoc Music Award for Best Reggae Artist, a testament to her versatility.

“In Public” and the African Connection

Kaiya’s latest work continues to push the boundaries of Afro-Caribbean music while remaining deeply rooted in her identity.

  • “In Public”: Her newest release, co-written with Benjamin Obadje, is a narrative-driven track that celebrates open romance.
  • International Collaborations: By working with artists from Ghana and Nigeria, Kaiya has acted as a cultural bridge, bringing Guyanese talent to the heart of the global Afrobeat movement.
  • Cultural Advocacy: Beyond the charts, Kaiya works closely with the African Culture and Development Association (ACDA) in Guyana. She uses her platform to uphold African traditions and celebrate her heritage, making her a symbol of empowerment during Black History Month.

The Vision for 2026 and Beyond

Currently working on a fresh slate of reggae and Afro-Caribbean tracks, Kaiya has set her sights on the global elite, dreaming of collaborations with legends like Wyclef Jean and Chronixx. Her story serves as a reminder to young Guyanese of African descent that the music industry is a space where they can—and do—make a meaningful impact through determination and authenticity.

“Kaiya’s journey is a testament to the power of believing in oneself, proving that with talent and determination, dreams can truly come true,” noted Antonio Dey in his tribute.

Previous article
FROM “WE CAN WORK AROUND IT” TO “100% COMMITTED”: US ENVOY SHIFT STANCE ON MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION REQUEST
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024