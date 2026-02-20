Black History Month Spotlight: Kaiya—Guyana’s Afrobeat Sensation Redefining Excellence

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly news |
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the world commemorates Black History Month, the spotlight falls on Keisha “Kaiya” Thomas, a Guyanese-born powerhouse whose journey from a neighborhood church choir in Barbados to the global Afrobeat stage is a masterclass in resilience and cultural pride. Known for her seamless fusion of West African rhythms and Caribbean soul, Kaiya has emerged as a beacon of excellence for the Guyanese diaspora and a vocal advocate for African heritage.
From Hymns to High Notes: The Formative Years
Born in Guyana, Kaiya’s musical roots were planted early before she moved to Bridgetown, Barbados, as a teenager.
- The Foundation: Her vocal journey began in the church, where the warmth of her hymns hinted at a professional future.
- Professional Grit: Unlike many who rely on raw talent alone, Kaiya committed to professional vocal training in Barbados, sharpening a voice that would eventually dominate local talent competitions and regional festivals.
- Inspirations: Drawing from the legacies of Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Bob Marley, she developed a “reggae fusion” style that balances the high energy of Afrobeat with the intimacy of slow jams.
Motherhood and the 2020 Re-Emergence
Kaiya’s career path reflects the reality of many female artists—a journey of pauses and powerful returns. After stepping back to embrace motherhood, she returned with a renewed sense of purpose.
- “You Lost Me”: In March 2020, she released her debut single, bridging her two homes by recording in Barbados and releasing in Guyana.
- Love Potion EP: Her subsequent releases and the Love Potion EP solidified her reputation as an artist capable of “setting the tone” in the competitive Afrobeat genre.
- Global Recognition: Her talent was formally recognized in 2023 when she secured the DemRoc Music Award for Best Reggae Artist, a testament to her versatility.
“In Public” and the African Connection
Kaiya’s latest work continues to push the boundaries of Afro-Caribbean music while remaining deeply rooted in her identity.
- “In Public”: Her newest release, co-written with Benjamin Obadje, is a narrative-driven track that celebrates open romance.
- International Collaborations: By working with artists from Ghana and Nigeria, Kaiya has acted as a cultural bridge, bringing Guyanese talent to the heart of the global Afrobeat movement.
- Cultural Advocacy: Beyond the charts, Kaiya works closely with the African Culture and Development Association (ACDA) in Guyana. She uses her platform to uphold African traditions and celebrate her heritage, making her a symbol of empowerment during Black History Month.
The Vision for 2026 and Beyond
Currently working on a fresh slate of reggae and Afro-Caribbean tracks, Kaiya has set her sights on the global elite, dreaming of collaborations with legends like Wyclef Jean and Chronixx. Her story serves as a reminder to young Guyanese of African descent that the music industry is a space where they can—and do—make a meaningful impact through determination and authenticity.
“Kaiya’s journey is a testament to the power of believing in oneself, proving that with talent and determination, dreams can truly come true,” noted Antonio Dey in his tribute.