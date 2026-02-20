Black History Month Spotlight: Kaiya—Guyana’s Afrobeat Sensation Redefining Excellence

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly news |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the world commemorates Black History Month, the spotlight falls on Keisha “Kaiya” Thomas, a Guyanese-born powerhouse whose journey from a neighborhood church choir in Barbados to the global Afrobeat stage is a masterclass in resilience and cultural pride. Known for her seamless fusion of West African rhythms and Caribbean soul, Kaiya has emerged as a beacon of excellence for the Guyanese diaspora and a vocal advocate for African heritage.

From Hymns to High Notes: The Formative Years

Born in Guyana, Kaiya’s musical roots were planted early before she moved to Bridgetown, Barbados, as a teenager.

The Foundation: Her vocal journey began in the church, where the warmth of her hymns hinted at a professional future.

Her vocal journey began in the church, where the warmth of her hymns hinted at a professional future. Professional Grit: Unlike many who rely on raw talent alone, Kaiya committed to professional vocal training in Barbados, sharpening a voice that would eventually dominate local talent competitions and regional festivals.

Unlike many who rely on raw talent alone, Kaiya committed to professional vocal training in Barbados, sharpening a voice that would eventually dominate local talent competitions and regional festivals. Inspirations: Drawing from the legacies of Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Bob Marley, she developed a “reggae fusion” style that balances the high energy of Afrobeat with the intimacy of slow jams.

Motherhood and the 2020 Re-Emergence

Kaiya’s career path reflects the reality of many female artists—a journey of pauses and powerful returns. After stepping back to embrace motherhood, she returned with a renewed sense of purpose.

“You Lost Me”: In March 2020, she released her debut single, bridging her two homes by recording in Barbados and releasing in Guyana.

In March 2020, she released her debut single, bridging her two homes by recording in Barbados and releasing in Guyana. Love Potion EP: Her subsequent releases and the Love Potion EP solidified her reputation as an artist capable of “setting the tone” in the competitive Afrobeat genre.

Her subsequent releases and the Love Potion EP solidified her reputation as an artist capable of “setting the tone” in the competitive Afrobeat genre. Global Recognition: Her talent was formally recognized in 2023 when she secured the DemRoc Music Award for Best Reggae Artist, a testament to her versatility.

“In Public” and the African Connection

Kaiya’s latest work continues to push the boundaries of Afro-Caribbean music while remaining deeply rooted in her identity.

“In Public”: Her newest release, co-written with Benjamin Obadje, is a narrative-driven track that celebrates open romance.

Her newest release, co-written with Benjamin Obadje, is a narrative-driven track that celebrates open romance. International Collaborations: By working with artists from Ghana and Nigeria , Kaiya has acted as a cultural bridge, bringing Guyanese talent to the heart of the global Afrobeat movement.

By working with artists from , Kaiya has acted as a cultural bridge, bringing Guyanese talent to the heart of the global Afrobeat movement. Cultural Advocacy: Beyond the charts, Kaiya works closely with the African Culture and Development Association (ACDA) in Guyana. She uses her platform to uphold African traditions and celebrate her heritage, making her a symbol of empowerment during Black History Month.

The Vision for 2026 and Beyond

Currently working on a fresh slate of reggae and Afro-Caribbean tracks, Kaiya has set her sights on the global elite, dreaming of collaborations with legends like Wyclef Jean and Chronixx. Her story serves as a reminder to young Guyanese of African descent that the music industry is a space where they can—and do—make a meaningful impact through determination and authenticity.

“Kaiya’s journey is a testament to the power of believing in oneself, proving that with talent and determination, dreams can truly come true,” noted Antonio Dey in his tribute.

Like this: Like Loading...