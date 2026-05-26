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PRES ALI HOSTS SUNRISE SERVICE IN OBSERVATION OF GUYANA’S 60TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Faith, Unity, and Convergence: President Ali Hosts Sunrise Glorification Service at State House Ahead of Diamond Jubilee

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a profound, multi-faith demonstration of national solidarity, Head of State Dr. Irfaan Ali hosted a pre-Independence Anniversary Sunrise Glorification Service early Monday morning on the lawns of State House.

The dawn assembly, held as Guyana enters its historic 60th year of independence, was specifically engineered to promote and celebrate religious convergence. Bringing together leaders from the Christian, Hindu, and Muslim communities, the service served as a solemn spiritual prelude to the night’s main flag-raising festivities, anchoring Guyana’s rapid economic transformation in shared moral values, peace, and national oneness.

A Dawn Collective: Invoking Blessings for the Republic

As the first rays of sunlight broke over the capital city, the atmosphere at State House was one of quiet reflection and deep reverence, honoring six decades of post-colonial sovereignty and the arduous development of a distinct Guyanese identity.

Representatives from the three major Abrahamic and Dharmic denominations took turns at the podium to pray for the country’s structural protection and continued prosperity:

  • The Hindu Community: Pandit leaders invoked the divine blessings of Bhagwan Ganesha—the traditional remover of obstacles—alongside Bhagwan Surya, the sun deity, praying for a clear, uninhibited path ahead for the nation’s leadership and macro-development projects.
  • The Muslim Community: Imams led the gathering in moving supplications calling for long-term peace and institutional strength. They paused to honor the historical ancestors who sacrificed their lives for the civil liberties enjoyed today, concluding with the collective plea: “O Allah, bless our beautiful nation with peace.”
  • The Christian Community: Ministers and pastors delivered a powerful, united message focused on cultural harmony, openly rebuking the systemic undertones of political and racial division that have historically challenged the state. “We rebuke the spirit of division. We rebuke the spirit of disunity, and we pray for oneness to reign supreme over Guyana,” the congregation declared.

Strength Rooted in Diversity

Addressing the interfaith delegation, President Ali emphasized that Guyana’s ultimate national resilience cannot be built purely on offshore oil wealth or physical infrastructure. Instead, the President argued that the country’s true structural anchor lies in its mutual respect, rich cultural diversity, and its ability to converge spiritually during moments of historic milestone significance.

The Sunrise Glorification Service provided a powerful reminder to all Guyanese that as the nation celebrates its Diamond Jubilee under “The Homecoming” banner, long-term national progress is entirely dependent on keeping the collective focus pinned tightly to a shared vision of an inclusive, prosperous, and unified future.

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