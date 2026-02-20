Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeNewsFRESH ARGUMENTS ARISE OVER PAPER COMMITTAL PROCEEDINGS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE
NewsPolitics

FRESH ARGUMENTS ARISE OVER PAPER COMMITTAL PROCEEDINGS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
546

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The high-stakes extradition battle involving businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed took a sharp turn on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the defense and prosecution clashed over the very format of the proceedings. Before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, legal counsel for the Mohameds launched a fierce pushback against a prosecutorial bid to switch from an oral Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to a “paper committal” process.

The defense argues that this procedural shift is a strategic attempt by the state to shield evidence from cross-examination.

The Procedural Conflict: Oral vs. Paper

For four months, the extradition hearings have proceeded via oral testimony. However, the prosecution, led by Attorney-at-Law Glenn Hanoman, has now applied to have the committal conducted on paper.

  • Oral Preliminary Inquiry (Current): Witnesses take the stand, give evidence under oath, and are subject to cross-examination by the defense. This allows the defense to test the credibility of the accusations.
  • Paper Committal (Proposed): Evidence is submitted via written witness statements and documentary exhibits. The Magistrate then reviews these “on paper” to decide if there is sufficient evidence to commit the defendants for extradition, often bypassing live cross-examination.

The Defense’s Objection: Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon accused the prosecution of attempting to “derail” the transparency of the case. He argued that removing the oral element effectively strips the Mohameds of their constitutional right to interrogate the evidence that is being used to send them to a foreign jurisdiction.

Magistrate Latchman Questions the “Error of Law”

Magistrate Judy Latchman appeared to share some of the defense’s concerns regarding the appropriateness of paper committal in a matter of this gravity.

  • Jurisdictional Scope: The Magistrate reminded the court that paper committals are traditionally reserved for standard indictable criminal offenses heading to the High Court, and questioned their application in an international extradition committal hearing.
  • Testing the Evidence: Latchman pointedly asked the prosecution whether justice is not “ordinarily shaped” through the cycle of examination-in-chief and cross-examination.
  • Defense Support: Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde echoed these sentiments, suggesting that a shift now—over a month after the first witness testified—would constitute an “error of law” and a breach of procedural fairness.

Case Status and Adjournment

The Mohameds remain on GY$150,000 bail each as they face 11 counts of alleged wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering brought by the United States government.

Key Upcoming Dates:

  • February 26, 2026: The case is set to resume for a formal ruling or further arguments on the “Paper Committal” application.
  • The “Stay” Factor: This legal maneuver in the Magistrates’ Court is happening in parallel with the Mohameds’ application to the Court of Appeal for an urgent stay of the entire extradition process.
Previous article
ANOTHER GUYANESE AWAITING EXTRADITION TO THE USA, REMANDED INTO POLICE CUSTODY
Next article
FROM “WE CAN WORK AROUND IT” TO “100% COMMITTED”: US ENVOY SHIFT STANCE ON MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION REQUEST
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PPPC ACCUSES PRESIDENT OF BREACHING CONSTITUTION

TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT SUBMITS PARKING METER PROPOSAL TO CITY HALL