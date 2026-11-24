HGP Nightly News – Three men previously granted bail in connection with the alleged terrorist attack on GPL’s Good Hope Substation are now behind bars after being slapped with fresh terrorism charges.

Yannick McCalman, Shane Fordyce and Jonathan Cox are accused of involvement in two alleged attempts to burn down the Strathspey Primary School.

Magistrate Teriq Mohamed denied the men bail on Monday, citing heightened concerns about possible witness interference, the risk of fleeing the jurisdiction and the likelihood of further offences.

The Magistrate explained that his latest decision does not contradict his earlier ruling granting the men bail, as additional information is now before the court.

The fresh allegations have changed the circumstances under which their bail applications were considered.

Each accused now faces two terrorism charges, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

The three men have been remanded to prison as the criminal proceedings continue.