Friday, June 6, 2025
A FAMILIAR FOE RETURNS: NEW COVID VARIANT PUTS REGION ON HIGH ALERT

Georgetown, Guyana – The Ministry of Health (MOH) is sounding the alarm following a fresh warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) about a newly detected strain of the COVID-19 virus. Dubbed NB.1.8.1, the variant has been classified as a “variant under monitoring” amid a troubling rise in global infections — with cases already appearing across the Caribbean.

For many Guyanese, this development brings back memories of past lockdowns, loved ones lost, and the uncertain early days of the pandemic. Now, health officials are urging the public not to panic — but not to let their guard down either.

“We’ve been here before, and we know what it takes to stay safe,” said one MOH spokesperson. “This new variant reminds us that the virus is still evolving, and so must our vigilance.”

Though NB.1.8.1 hasn’t yet been labeled a variant of concern, doctors note that symptoms are wide-ranging and can vary from person to person. Common signs include:

  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Nasal congestion
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Shortness of breath
  • Diarrhoea
  • Loss of taste or smell (less common)

The Ministry is recommending renewed caution and simple but vital measures: regular handwashing, prompt medical attention for symptoms, and immediate testing if you’ve been exposed to a known case.

“I work with the elderly, so I’ve never stopped being careful,” said 34-year-old community caregiver Alicia Thomas. “It’s not just about me — it’s about protecting the people around me.”

Health officials continue to work closely with Caribbean and global partners to track the spread and behavior of the variant. Any new findings will be communicated swiftly, the Ministry assured.

“We know the fatigue is real,” the spokesperson added. “But if we stay informed and act responsibly, we can get ahead of this.”

