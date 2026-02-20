ANOTHER GUYANESE AWAITING EXTRADITION TO THE USA, REMANDED INTO POLICE CUSTODY

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A fresh legal and political controversy is brewing in Guyana following the remand of Ronley Floyd Bynoe, who appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Bynoe’s commitment for extradition to the United States has reignited questions regarding the government’s transparency after previous denials that any new requests from Washington had been received.

The development adds another layer to the already tense climate surrounding extradition proceedings in the country, currently dominated by the high-profile case of the Mohameds.

The Case of Ronley Floyd Bynoe

Bynoe is wanted by federal authorities in Ohio, where he faces a multi-count indictment stemming from September 2023.

The Charges: The indictment includes misuse of a Social Security number , aggravated identity theft , and two counts of bank fraud .

The indictment includes misuse of a , , and . Profile of the Accused: U.S. authorities have characterized Bynoe as having a history involving violence, weapons, and drug trafficking .

U.S. authorities have characterized Bynoe as having a history involving . A “Paid Flight” Awaits: Unlike other high-profile extradition targets, Bynoe indicated to the court that he would not challenge the application for his surrender. He has been remanded into police custody and is expected to be handed over to U.S. Marshals in the coming days.

Political Scrutiny: The “Denial” Controversy

Bynoe’s sudden appearance in court has created a diplomatic headache for the Guyanese government, specifically for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry’s Stance: Months ago, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd publicly denied that any new extradition requests had been received from the U.S. beyond existing high-profile cases. The Contradiction: During cross-examination in separate legal proceedings, Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand acknowledged that a new request was received on November 25, 2025. The “Supplemental” Argument: Minister Todd later attempted to clarify that the correspondence received in November was merely a “supplemental package” tied to an ongoing matter, rather than a fresh request for a new individual.

The emergence of Bynoe’s case suggests that a new file was indeed active, intensifying public scrutiny over the government’s handling of communications with U.S. law enforcement.

Extradition Dynamics in 2026

The Bynoe committal happens against the backdrop of a broader U.S. push for judicial accountability in Guyana.

The swiftness of Bynoe’s committal—due to his lack of challenge—stands in stark contrast to the Mohamed extradition battle, which is currently bogged down in legal maneuvers over “paper committals” and appeals for stays of proceedings.

