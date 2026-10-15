FRENCH NATIONAL DENIED BAIL IN MURDER-RELATED EXTRADITION CASE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A 29-year-old French Guianese national will remain behind bars as Guyanese authorities move ahead with extradition proceedings linked to a murder investigation.

Dane Langhorne, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13, under the Fugitive Offenders Act.

His attorney sought his release on bail, but that application was refused by the Chief Magistrate, and Langhorne was remanded to prison.

Langhorne was arrested two days earlier during a police operation at the Lusignan Tarmac. His arrest reportedly followed the circulation of a warrant through INTERPOL.

He was subsequently taken into custody at the Cove and John Police Station before being brought before the court.

Langhorne is wanted in connection with a murder investigation. The extradition proceedings will determine whether he is surrendered to the requesting jurisdiction to face the matter.

The case has been adjourned until October 23, 2026, with Langhorne remaining in custody.