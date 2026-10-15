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EDGHILL SEEKS LEGAL REPRESENTATION BEFORE BARIMA COI

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill is seeking legal representation before the MV Barima Commission of Inquiry, with former Acting Chancellor Carl Singh moving to appear on his behalf if evidence emerges that could affect the Minister.

Singh told the Commission that Edghill has a “substantial interest” in the inquiry, pointing to public discussions and criticism surrounding the deadly sinking.

The former Acting Chancellor, who has practised law since 1983, sought permission to participate in the proceedings on the Minister’s behalf when necessary.

Singh made it clear that he does not intend to appear for every witness or attend every hearing, but would become involved when evidence or issues relevant to Edghill arise.

The Commission indicated that it was prepared to consider the application, with fairness identified as a guiding principle of the proceedings.

Singh was asked to submit a short formal letter or email to the Commission’s Secretary outlining the application and the reasons for Edghill’s representation.

The Commission also indicated that if evidence emerges which could expose the Minister or related entities to adverse criticism, Singh would be given adequate notice.

Singh told the Commission that the formal request would be submitted promptly as hearings into the MV Barima tragedy continue.

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