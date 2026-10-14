Princeton Graduate Eager To Help Local Businesses Thrive Pitches Use of AI and Digital Tech “Manoa Group”

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyanese-born Ivy League scholar and former Wall Street investment banker Arav Jagroop has returned to his homeland, launching an ambitious initiative to modernize domestic commerce by equipping local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and digital management systems.

Through his newly established enterprise, Manoa Group, the 22-year-old entrepreneur is deploying his international financial background and technical training to bridge the digital divide facing Guyanese business owners.

Jagroop moved from Guyana to the United States at age nine, then graduated from Princeton University in 2025 with a major in Politics and a minor in Finance before cutting his teeth in investment banking. Now, he is channeling that expertise into building scalable solutions tailored to the operational realities of local business owners navigating Guyana’s rapidly expanding commercial landscape.

Empowering the Solopreneur: Automation Over Bureaucracy

Jagroop’s business philosophy centers on a common challenge observed across the domestic private sector: passionate Guyanese entrepreneurs possess the grit and vision to build enterprises, but frequently find themselves bogged down by manual administrative tasks, fragmented record-keeping, and paper-heavy workflows:

Automating Operational Burdens: Manoa Group provides software and digital toolkits designed to centralize customer relationship management (CRM), streamline administrative logistics, and structure financial accounting.

Manoa Group provides software and digital toolkits designed to centralize customer relationship management (CRM), streamline administrative logistics, and structure financial accounting. Leveling the Field for Single Operators: The platform is engineered to function as an automated back office, letting solo founders and small teams operate with the efficiency of established corporate entities without ballooning overhead.

The platform is engineered to function as an automated back office, letting solo founders and small teams operate with the efficiency of established corporate entities without ballooning overhead. Digital Market Access: Beyond back-office systems, the firm helps enterprises build modern, data-driven web presences to capture consumer traffic in an economy increasingly driven by online search and digital transactions.

“Manoa Group, we are trying to allow you to just be one person taking on the task of just running a business,” Jagroop explained during his interview with HGP Nightly News.

‘Serving Guyanese First’: Tailoring Tech to Everyday Utility

Rather than importing abstract, disconnected technological solutions, Jagroop stressed that sustainable innovation in developing economies must directly serve real domestic consumer needs:

Practical Problem-Solving: Manoa Group’s primary objective is to ensure software deployments solve tangible bottlenecks for everyday shoppers, traders, and service providers.

Manoa Group’s primary objective is to ensure software deployments solve tangible bottlenecks for everyday shoppers, traders, and service providers. Retaining Local Wealth: By enabling homegrown SMEs to capture local demand digitally, domestic firms can better withstand mounting competition from multinational chains entering the market.

“The opportunities for you is actually serving Guyanese and providing a product that Guyanese can actually use… We want you to actually service Guyanese people,” Jagroop emphasized.

Education and Corporate Pipelines: Preparing the Next Generation

Looking beyond immediate digital adoption in commercial enterprises, Jagroop argued that long-term technological competitiveness requires fundamental shifts within Guyana’s educational architecture:

Early Corporate Apprenticeships: The Princeton alumnus called for public-private partnerships that expose secondary school students to corporate environments, professional internships, and financial technology early in their academic journeys.

The Princeton alumnus called for public-private partnerships that expose secondary school students to corporate environments, professional internships, and financial technology early in their academic journeys. Sustainable Talent Pipelines: By embedding business literacy and digital fluency into the curriculum, local industries will cultivate a homegrown workforce capable of leading Guyana’s digital transformation rather than relying on imported technical expertise.

“They need to have the opportunity within education and that start with people in secondary schools having access to corporate programmes or internships at a young age… in Guyana.”

While he forged his career in top-tier American financial institutions, Jagroop’s long-term vision reflects an enduring dedication to his cultural roots—showing that brain circulation from the diaspora can provide the exact technological tools needed to build a resilient, competitive Guyanese private sector.