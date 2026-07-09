HomeArticlesFARM ROW ESCALATES AS ALI SAYS PROPERTY WAS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE
ArticlesNewsPolitics

FARM ROW ESCALATES AS ALI SAYS PROPERTY WAS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE

By HGPTV
0
258

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has rejected claims that his farm was a new discovery, saying the property has long been public information and was known even to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

In a public statement after returning from the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, Ali said there is nothing hidden about the farm and that every investment in it can be accounted for.

“My farm is not a discovery. It is public information,” Ali said.

He accused Mohamed of trying to present the issue as a major revelation, while already knowing about the existence of the farm.

Ali said the property was built through legitimate means, carries a major loan, and has been declared to the Integrity Commission both while he was in and out of government.

“There is absolutely nothing to hide,” the President said.

Ali also denied receiving any special treatment, state investment, or government benefit in relation to the farm.

“I have not sought any special treatment, any benefit, any investment by the state,” he said.

He argued that the same conditions applied to other leased lands along the highway also apply to his property.

According to the President, Mohamed exaggerated both the size and value of the farm.

Ali said the farm is not even half the size Mohamed claimed and dismissed the reported investment value as grossly inflated.

“I wish if I can even get 20% of that investment for the entire farm,” Ali said.

The President also launched a sharp attack on Mohamed’s credibility, pointing to allegations and legal troubles surrounding the Opposition Leader.

Ali referenced Mohamed’s United States indictment and sanctions, stressing that those actions did not come from him or the PPP/C Government, but from the United States.

“These sanctions did not come from President Ali. It did not come from the PPP/Civic Government. It came from the United States of America,” Ali said.

The President said he was being accused of engineering matters that were not under his control.

He also repeated his claim that he had been targeted with blackmail.

Ali said he received a text message as recently as Friday warning that recordings would be released if he did not “end all this madness” and “malice.”

He said a recording was then sent to him, purportedly involving another person in a conversation with Mohamed, but Ali said he knew nothing about it.

The President said some of the recordings sent to him may have security and political implications.

Ali insisted that his conscience is clear and said he is proud of being a farmer.

“You could call me a farmer. It’s a title I hold with honour,” he said.

He said he intends to go live from the farm from time to time so citizens can see the property for themselves and judge the allegations directly.

Ali accused Mohamed and others of spreading mischief, deception, and misrepresentation, but said he will not be distracted from the work of government.

“This President will continue to work relentlessly hard every single day for the people of this country,” he said.

He urged citizens to look beyond the political noise and understand what he described as the real issue at stake.

Previous article
REGIONAL LEADERS SAY US MIGRATION DEALS ARE ABOUT TRANSIT, NOT RESETTLEMENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID