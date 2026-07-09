FARM ROW ESCALATES AS ALI SAYS PROPERTY WAS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has rejected claims that his farm was a new discovery, saying the property has long been public information and was known even to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

In a public statement after returning from the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, Ali said there is nothing hidden about the farm and that every investment in it can be accounted for.

“My farm is not a discovery. It is public information,” Ali said.

He accused Mohamed of trying to present the issue as a major revelation, while already knowing about the existence of the farm.

Ali said the property was built through legitimate means, carries a major loan, and has been declared to the Integrity Commission both while he was in and out of government.

“There is absolutely nothing to hide,” the President said.

Ali also denied receiving any special treatment, state investment, or government benefit in relation to the farm.

“I have not sought any special treatment, any benefit, any investment by the state,” he said.

He argued that the same conditions applied to other leased lands along the highway also apply to his property.

According to the President, Mohamed exaggerated both the size and value of the farm.

Ali said the farm is not even half the size Mohamed claimed and dismissed the reported investment value as grossly inflated.

“I wish if I can even get 20% of that investment for the entire farm,” Ali said.

The President also launched a sharp attack on Mohamed’s credibility, pointing to allegations and legal troubles surrounding the Opposition Leader.

Ali referenced Mohamed’s United States indictment and sanctions, stressing that those actions did not come from him or the PPP/C Government, but from the United States.

“These sanctions did not come from President Ali. It did not come from the PPP/Civic Government. It came from the United States of America,” Ali said.

The President said he was being accused of engineering matters that were not under his control.

He also repeated his claim that he had been targeted with blackmail.

Ali said he received a text message as recently as Friday warning that recordings would be released if he did not “end all this madness” and “malice.”

He said a recording was then sent to him, purportedly involving another person in a conversation with Mohamed, but Ali said he knew nothing about it.

The President said some of the recordings sent to him may have security and political implications.

Ali insisted that his conscience is clear and said he is proud of being a farmer.

“You could call me a farmer. It’s a title I hold with honour,” he said.

He said he intends to go live from the farm from time to time so citizens can see the property for themselves and judge the allegations directly.

Ali accused Mohamed and others of spreading mischief, deception, and misrepresentation, but said he will not be distracted from the work of government.

“This President will continue to work relentlessly hard every single day for the people of this country,” he said.

He urged citizens to look beyond the political noise and understand what he described as the real issue at stake.