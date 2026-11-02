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FOUR COPS ARRESTED AFTER AUTOPSY FINDS BLUNT TRAUMA, TASER STUDS IN DOUGLAS’ BODY

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Four police ranks are now under arrest following the death of Gavin Douglas in police custody, as an autopsy confirmed that the 32-year-old died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma.

The ranks, all stationed at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, are being held at the Tactical Services Unit as investigators probe what happened to Douglas while in custody.

But another significant finding emerged during Monday’s post-mortem examination.

Police confirmed that two Taser studs were removed from Douglas’ body and have now been lodged as exhibits in the investigation.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the examination and determined Douglas’ cause of death to be brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.

Douglas, a labourer of Crane, West Coast Demerara and Recht-Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmonie, died on October 31 after being taken into custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

Police had previously reported that Douglas became aggressive and resisted ranks as they attempted to place him in the lockups, prompting officers to restrain him.

He was later reportedly found frothing at the mouth and was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he died.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The arrest of the four ranks does not establish criminal responsibility, and police have not announced any charges against them.

The Force says the investigation will be thorough, impartial and transparent and has pledged that appropriate action will be taken against any rank found culpable.

Douglas’ body has since been handed over to his relatives for burial.

Investigations are ongoing.

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