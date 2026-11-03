Autopsy Confirms Blunt Force Trauma Killed Man In Police Custody — Four Cops Arrested

‘Blunt Force Trauma Killed Him’: Autopsy Reveals Fatal Brain Haemorrhage in Custody Death, as Attorney Dexter Todd Cites Criminal Liability

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

VREED-EN-HOOP, WEST COAST DEMERARA — A 32-year-old labourer who walked into the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station alive on Saturday was dead less than two hours later, and an official post-mortem examination has now confirmed that he died from a fatal brain haemorrhage resulting from blunt force trauma.

The autopsy findings into the death of Gavin Kennard Douglas, a resident of Crane, West Coast Demerara, and Recht-Door-Zee, Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, have led to the arrest of four police ranks stationed in Regional Police Division #3. The ranks have been placed under close arrest and detained at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, as the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) mounts an active criminal and internal inquiry.

During the post-mortem examination conducted on Monday, November 2, 2026, by Senior Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, two Taser dart studs were extracted from Douglas’s body and lodged with detectives as physical exhibits.

Prominent attorney-at-law Dr. Dexter Todd, retained to represent the grieving family, witnessed the autopsy and stated that the medical findings establish prima facie grounds for culpable homicide and criminal liability, condemning the initial public narrative issued by the Guyana Police Force as misleading.

Autopsy Evidence: Blunt Head Trauma and Taser Studs

The medical examination contradicted the initial suggestions of a medical crisis or unexplained collapse inside the station lockups:

Cause of Death: Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh determined the official cause of death to be acute brain haemorrhage caused by blunt impact trauma to the head, indicating severe physical blows sustained while under police restraint.

Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh determined the official cause of death to be acute brain haemorrhage caused by blunt impact trauma to the head, indicating severe physical blows sustained while under police restraint. Taser Deployment Confirmed: Pathologists extracted two electrified Taser dart probes embedded in Douglas’s flesh, confirming that electrical conduction weapons were discharged against him during his brief detention.

Pathologists extracted two electrified Taser dart probes embedded in Douglas’s flesh, confirming that electrical conduction weapons were discharged against him during his brief detention. Evidence Lodged: The two Taser studs were formally documented, sealed, and handed over to senior investigators as physical exhibits for ballistic, forensic, and mechanical examination.

The Police Account vs. Medical Reality: ‘Misleading Narrative’

The findings have intensified public scrutiny over the initial timeline published by the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit:

Initial Police Narrative: Ranks stated that Douglas was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with an alleged armed robbery committed on October 28. The GPF claimed Douglas arrived at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station at 11:36 AM. According to the Force, approximately 24 minutes later (around 12:00 PM), Douglas became combative and resisted ranks attempting to lodge him in the cellblock, requiring physical restraint.

Ranks stated that Douglas was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with an alleged armed robbery committed on October 28. The GPF claimed Douglas arrived at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station at 11:36 AM. According to the Force, approximately 24 minutes later (around 12:00 PM), Douglas became combative and resisted ranks attempting to lodge him in the cellblock, requiring physical restraint. The Fatal Medical Emergency: The police claimed that at approximately 12:45 PM—just 45 minutes later—ranks observed Douglas frothing at the mouth inside the station. He was transported to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) at Best Village, where he was pronounced dead while doctors administered treatment.

The police claimed that at approximately 12:45 PM—just 45 minutes later—ranks observed Douglas frothing at the mouth inside the station. He was transported to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) at Best Village, where he was pronounced dead while doctors administered treatment. Attorney Dexter Todd Responds: Dr. Todd pointed out that the timeline shows a healthy 32-year-old was reduced to a comatose, dying state within minutes of being handled by police ranks. Todd emphasized that blunt force trauma causing a brain bleed does not happen through routine restraint, but from severe impact:

“The police have now found themselves criminally liable… The initial account provided to the public was fundamentally misleading when placed alongside the traumatic internal injuries confirmed on the autopsy table.” — Dr. Dexter Todd

Four Ranks Detained at TSU; Family Seeks Homicide Charges

As the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) lead the investigation, the Douglas family is demanding that the matter not be treated as a routine internal disciplinary matter:

Arrest of Four Officers: High Command confirmed that all four ranks who were directly responsible for Douglas’s custody and restraint at Vreed-en-Hoop have been stripped of operational duties, removed from West Demerara, and detained in custody at the Tactical Services Unit at Eve Leary.

High Command confirmed that all four ranks who were directly responsible for Douglas’s custody and restraint at Vreed-en-Hoop have been stripped of operational duties, removed from West Demerara, and detained in custody at the Tactical Services Unit at Eve Leary. Core Questions of the Investigation: Douglas’s relatives and legal team have put two foundational questions before investigators: Who inflicted the fatal blunt impact that cracked the skull and triggered the intracranial haemorrhage? What legal justification existed for deploying electrical Tasers and blunt trauma against a suspect who was already disarmed, inside a secure station facility, and under physical control?

Douglas’s relatives and legal team have put two foundational questions before investigators:

The death of Gavin Douglas marks the second major custody and police misconduct inquiry gripping Region Three within a matter of days, placing immense pressure on the administration and the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute formal criminal indictments against the officers involved.