Tourism Awareness Month Launched Under The Theme “Tourism Is Everybody’s Business”

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce officially launched Tourism Awareness Month 2026 over the weekend at the Aiden by Best Western hotel in Georgetown, ushering in a month-long celebration anchored to the national theme, “Tourism Is Everybody’s Business.”

Delivering the feature address before government officials, private sector executives, members of the diplomatic corps, and conservation stakeholders, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues outlined a vision for the hospitality and travel industry. She emphasized that while the petroleum and natural gas sectors are driving rapid macroeconomic expansion, sustainable tourism represents the permanent cornerstone of Guyana’s long-term diversified economy.

The launch coincided with strong sector metrics, as official data showed Guyana recorded 360,623 visitor arrivals through the end of September 2026—a 10 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2025. With passenger traffic accelerating, the Ministry confirmed it is targeting more than 500,000 visitors by the end of 2026.

Economic Diversification: Beyond Traditional Hospitality

Minister Rodrigues emphasized that the economic benefits of tourism extend far beyond hotel boardrooms, traditional resorts, and established tour agencies:

Cross-Sector Linkages: The Minister explained that tourism serves as a direct commercial catalyst for farmers, commercial fisherfolk, overland and maritime transportation operators, indigenous craft artisans, hinterland eco-lodges, and youth-led enterprises.

The Minister explained that tourism serves as a direct commercial catalyst for farmers, commercial fisherfolk, overland and maritime transportation operators, indigenous craft artisans, hinterland eco-lodges, and youth-led enterprises. Community-Based Empowerment: Highlighting community-based tourism (CBT), Rodrigues noted that grassroots eco-enterprises create integrated local economic networks, keeping visitor expenditures directly within rural and Indigenous communities.

Highlighting community-based tourism (CBT), Rodrigues noted that grassroots eco-enterprises create integrated local economic networks, keeping visitor expenditures directly within rural and Indigenous communities. Long-Term Economic Anchor: Rodrigues framed tourism as an enduring economic asset that will sustain Guyana’s cultural and natural heritage long into the future:

“Sectors like tourism will be the enduring soul, renewable lifeblood and sustainable anchor of the Guyanese economy long after the wells run dry.” — Minister Susan Rodrigues

“A successful community tourism enterprise can support an entire network of local workers and businesses.”

Service Standards, Urban Cleanliness, and Destination Pride

Highlighting the urban transformation of Georgetown, the Minister addressed the shared civic obligations necessary to protect Guyana’s international brand:

Service Excellence and Training: Rodrigues stressed that rapid hospitality growth requires higher service delivery standards, expanded culinary and guiding certifications, and continuous workforce training to match international brand expectations.

Rodrigues stressed that rapid hospitality growth requires higher service delivery standards, expanded culinary and guiding certifications, and continuous workforce training to match international brand expectations. Infrastructure and Clean Spaces: Maintaining welcoming, sanitized, and well-lit public corridors, waterfront walkways, and heritage sites is vital. Rodrigues noted that urban cleanliness is an essential component of destination reputation and civic pride.

Maintaining welcoming, sanitized, and well-lit public corridors, waterfront walkways, and heritage sites is vital. Rodrigues noted that urban cleanliness is an essential component of destination reputation and civic pride. Safeguarding Natural Assets: The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to balancing aggressive infrastructural expansion with strict conservation frameworks to protect Guyana’s biodiversity and Indigenous cultural traditions.

Calendar of Activities: GuyExpo Tourism Village and Travel Promotions

Throughout November 2026, the Ministry of Tourism and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) will roll out public and international promotional campaigns to expand market awareness:

GuyExpo 2026 Tourism Village: A dedicated, interactive Tourism Village will be mounted at GuyExpo 2026 to spotlight community tourism circuits, cultural exhibits, and domestic travel itineraries.

A dedicated, interactive Tourism Village will be mounted at GuyExpo 2026 to spotlight community tourism circuits, cultural exhibits, and domestic travel itineraries. Discounted Travel Specials: Tour operators, domestic aviation charters, and eco-resorts are offering promotional booking rates to stimulate domestic travel and encourage Guyanese to explore interior destinations.

Tour operators, domestic aviation charters, and eco-resorts are offering promotional booking rates to stimulate domestic travel and encourage Guyanese to explore interior destinations. Product Expansion and Digital Outreach: The month will feature the unveiling of new adventure tourism circuits, digital influencer campaigns, and awareness programs across schools and regional communities.

Concluding the launch, Minister Rodrigues called on citizens, corporate leaders, and young entrepreneurs to take personal ownership of the sector, reiterating that delivering memorable visitor experiences requires collective collaboration and national pride.