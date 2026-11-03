National Security Minister Calls For Law & Order To Prevail As Several Demonstrations And Protests Planned

‘A Clear Line Between Protest and Violence’: Minister Warns Against Unrest as Protests Erupt Across Guyana Over Azruddin Mohamed’s Incarceration

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has issued a stern public warning against acts of violence, property destruction, roadblock sabotage, and personal intimidation as street demonstrations and public vigils spread across several administrative regions following the remanding to prison of Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed.

In an official public address issued on Monday, November 2, 2026, the Minister reminded citizens that while the Constitution of Guyana firmly guarantees freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, those democratic protections end where unlawful conduct, incitement, and civil disorder begin.

The national security advisory follows the circulation of online flyers calling for nationwide protests after Mohamed was denied bail and remanded to prison at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on Cybercrime Act charges linked to the leaked Police Command Centre CCTV files. Street demonstrations were staged outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, as well as across commercial centers in Linden (Region Ten) and along the Essequibo Coast (Region Two), where crowds gathered to demand Mohamed’s unconditional release.

The Constitutional Line: Peaceful Assembly vs. Civil Disorder

Minister Walrond emphasized that the administration respects citizens’ democratic rights to hold vigils and voice dissent, but cautioned that law enforcement agencies will not tolerate actions that disrupt national stability:

Clear Legal Boundaries: The Minister stated that expressing political opposition or gathering for prayer vigils must remain within statutory bounds, warning that blocking public roads, harassing commuters, or destroying infrastructure violates the law.

The Minister stated that expressing political opposition or gathering for prayer vigils must remain within statutory bounds, warning that blocking public roads, harassing commuters, or destroying infrastructure violates the law. Zero Tolerance for Unrest: Walrond confirmed that state security services are actively monitoring coordinated efforts designed to exploit the Opposition Leader’s detention to incite panic or create widespread disruption to essential community services.

Walrond confirmed that state security services are actively monitoring coordinated efforts designed to exploit the Opposition Leader’s detention to incite panic or create widespread disruption to essential community services. Firm Prosecution: Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have been placed on heightened alert to investigate and prosecute anyone found instigating, organizing, or participating in violent disruptions.

“Let me be clear, every citizen has a right to express an opinion and to protest peacefully, those rights must and will be respected. But there is a clear line between peaceful protest and violence.” — Minister Oneidge Walrond

“I’m aware of messages circulating which seek to encourage unrest, violence and disorder following the remand of Mr. Mohamed.”

Protests Spread Across Linden, Essequibo, and Georgetown

The Minister’s statement comes amidst escalating public mobilization organized by supporters of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and aligned parliamentary opposition groups:

The Arthur Chung Vigil: On Sunday evening, hundreds of citizens gathered for a peaceful candlelight vigil opposite the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on the East Coast of Demerara, holding prayer sessions for Mohamed’s release and demanding judicial fairness.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of citizens gathered for a peaceful candlelight vigil opposite the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on the East Coast of Demerara, holding prayer sessions for Mohamed’s release and demanding judicial fairness. Regional Demonstrations: By Monday morning, synchronized protest actions were reported across multiple hubs: Georgetown: Demonstrators assembled outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Avenue of the Republic, chanting slogans and calling for an end to Mohamed’s pretrial detention. Linden (Region Ten): Crowds staged picketing exercises along main arterial corridors, voicing frustration over the perceived political weaponization of state institutions. Essequibo Coast (Region Two): Supporters conducted coordinated marches through commercial hubs, calling for bail to be granted to the Opposition Leader.

By Monday morning, synchronized protest actions were reported across multiple hubs:

‘Allow the Judicial Process to Work’: Respecting the Rule of Law

Addressing the underlying cause of the demonstrations, Minister Walrond urged the public to recognize that Mohamed’s legal proceedings are active matters before the judicial system:

Legal Avenues Available: The Minister stressed that Mohamed’s senior legal defense team—led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde and Darren Wade—is actively pursuing remedies through the Supreme Court of Judicature to challenge the magistrate’s remand order.

The Minister stressed that Mohamed’s senior legal defense team—led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde and Darren Wade—is actively pursuing remedies through the Supreme Court of Judicature to challenge the magistrate’s remand order. Separation of Powers: Walrond stated that the proper venue for resolving allegations regarding the $800,000 CCTV leak and related matters is the courtroom, not the street.

Walrond stated that the proper venue for resolving allegations regarding the $800,000 CCTV leak and related matters is the courtroom, not the street. Preserving National Stability: The Minister appealed directly to citizens to exercise restraint and avoid being drawn into politically motivated violence, stating that preserving national safety and economic progress requires shared civic responsibility across all political divides.