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PROSECUTION FAILS TO GET MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION BAIL REVOKED

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has held onto his bail in the ongoing extradition case, despite prosecutors pointing to two new sets of criminal charges as evidence of what they described as a pattern of misconduct since his release.

Magistrate Judy Latchman declined to revoke Mohamed’s bail during proceedings on Monday, following arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

The prosecution sought to rely on Mohamed’s conduct since being granted bail, pointing specifically to two incidents that have resulted in separate criminal charges.

One relates to the confrontation outside the Kitty residence of Head of Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

The other surrounds allegations involving the unauthorised disclosure of police surveillance footage and a police constable.

Magistrate Latchman acknowledged that a court can take notice of past conduct when considering bail, even where that conduct has not resulted in a criminal conviction.

But Mohamed’s attorney, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, pushed back against the prosecution’s attempt to have the bail revoked.

Forde argued that the magistrate did not have the legal authority under the Bail Act to revoke Mohamed’s bail based on the circumstances presented by the prosecution.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate Latchman declined to revoke the existing bail.

The decision means Mohamed remains on bail specifically in relation to the extradition proceedings.

The separate criminal charges cited by prosecutors remain before the courts and have not been determined.

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