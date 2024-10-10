FORMER C.O.P QUESTIONS CONDUCT OF POLICE ABDUCTION PROBE, DID THE POLICE PUT THE CART BEFORE THE HORSE?

A former police commissioner has raised concerns over the handling of a major abduction investigation, suggesting that authorities may have “put the cart before the horse” in their approach. More details in this Travis Chase report.
