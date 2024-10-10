World Mental Health Day Symposium with Dr. Ayodele Dalgety-Dean PhD

Join us for the World Mental Health Day Symposium.

WHY: Dr. Ayodele Dalgety-Dean, a recent PhD graduate in Social Sciences from Nottingham Trent University, will present insights from her groundbreaking thesis, “Echoes in the Rainforest: Unravelling the Tapestry of Suicide in Guyana.” The symposium will explore the root causes of suicide in Guyana and discuss strategies for addressing mental health challenges in the workplace and other sectors of society. This event aligns with the global theme for World Mental Health Day 2024: “It’s time to prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace.” Attendees will gain valuable insights and recommendations for promoting good mental health and preventing suicide in their communities.

WHERE: Herdmanston Lodge Hotel, Peter Rose and Lamaha Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown

WHEN: Today, Thursday, October 10, from 10:00 am to 10:30 am.

Let’s work together to make mental health a priority!

