Clifton Hicken Set for Appointment as Commissioner of Police: AG Nandlall Affirms Legality

With President Irfaan Ali poised to appoint Clifton Hicken as the substantive Commissioner of Police, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has clarified that the appointment can proceed without the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition. Find out more from Tiana Cole in this report.

