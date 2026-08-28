HomeArticlesFORDYCE SECURES BAIL AS POLICE SEEK LEGAL ADVICE IN FIREARM PROBE
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FORDYCE SECURES BAIL AS POLICE SEEK LEGAL ADVICE IN FIREARM PROBE

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HGP Nightly News – Member of the We Invest In Nationhood, Shane Fordyce secured bail as investigators prepare a case file for legal advice following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition.

Natasha Singh, who was also questioned in the investigation, has been released on $200,000 cash bail.

Police said both were informed of the alleged offence of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence on Wednesday.

They were cautioned and provided written statements after consulting their attorneys.

As part of the investigation, Dawn Hastings-Williams was also interviewed at Regional Police Division 4 ‘B’ Headquarters.

Police said she provided a statement and handed over a copy of a firearm licence dated February 16, 2026. The licence relates to a Glock 19 9mm pistol bearing serial number BBVD168.

The firearm, magazine and ammunition were later taken to the Ballistics Section at Eve Leary for safekeeping.

The motor car connected to the investigation also remains lodged with police.Investigations are continuing.

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