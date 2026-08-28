MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE CAN CONTINUE, BUT NO FINAL RULING BEFORE APPEAL

HGP Nightly News – No final decision can be made in the extradition proceedings against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, until their constitutional appeal is determined.

The Court of Appeal handed down the ruling on Thursday.

However, the extradition hearings before the Magistrates’ Court can continue.

The unanimous decision came from Acting Chancellor Roxane George and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Nareshwar Harnanan.

The Mohameds had sought to halt the proceedings while they challenge provisions of the Fugitive Offenders Act.

The Court did not agree that the entire case should be stopped.

Instead, it prevented the Magistrate from making a final determination until the constitutional issues are settled.

The judges found that this approach would preserve the effectiveness of the appeal without unnecessarily stopping the extradition proceedings.

The constitutional challenge will now move quickly.

The Court has fixed an in-person hearing for October 13.

The Mohameds must file their Record of Appeal by September 4 and written submissions by September 9.

The State has until September 23 to respond.

A reply can be filed by September 30.

Until the appeal is decided, evidence can continue to be heard in the extradition matter.

But the Magistrates’ Court cannot bring the case to a final conclusion.