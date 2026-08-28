STRANDED PASSENGERS GET PRIORITY AS CANAWAIMA RESUMES SERVICE

HGP Nightly News – Stranded passengers will be given priority as the M.V. Canawaima resumes operations between Guyana and Suriname today.

The vessel was cleared to return to service after the Maritime Authority of Suriname lifted its ban.

According to the Government of Guyana, the ferry successfully underwent technical inspections and met specific requirements set by the Surinamese authority.

Regular ferry operations are now expected to resume.

The suspension had disrupted travel between the two countries and left passengers stranded.

Government representatives from Guyana and Suriname had been working over the past several days to address the safety and structural concerns.

The Guyana Government said public safety remained the priority throughout the suspension.

Attention will now turn to the planned drydocking of the Canawaima.

Guyana and Suriname are also discussing a replacement vessel to avoid another disruption to the ferry service.