Wednesday, June 11, 2025
HealthNews

FIRST LADY OUTLINES BOLD STEPS IN DISABILITY INCLUSION AT UN CONVENTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana’s First Lady Champions Disability Rights at UN Conference
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Guyana’s First Lady, Arya Ali, delivered a compelling address on Tuesday at the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of persons living with disabilities.

Speaking at the global forum, the First Lady described the Convention as the “gold standard” for ensuring inclusion and safeguarding rights in all areas of life.

“The Convention remains the gold standard for promoting the rights of persons with disabilities in every aspect of life,” she stated.

She highlighted Guyana’s legislative framework, including the Prevention of Discrimination Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act, which collectively outlaw discrimination in employment, mandate rehabilitation services, and guarantee access to free education, healthcare, and participation in cultural life.

Mrs. Ali noted that the National Commission on Disability is the primary agency overseeing these rights and receives practical government support, including provisions for lifelong public assistance, employment opportunities, housing, and assistive devices.

The First Lady also showcased Guyana’s new initiatives, including the Center for Equity, Opportunity, and Innovation, which currently employs scores of persons with disabilities and provides technical, vocational, and business development training.

She further pointed to the Regional Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Center, which provides early diagnosis for children with disabilities, and partnerships with institutions such as the Mahdia Learning Lab, Board of Industrial Training, Open Doors Vocational Center, and others that offer free skills training.

Mrs. Ali closed her address by emphasizing the role of education, empowerment, and engagement in bringing the Convention to life.

“The most effective way to give true meaning to the Convention is through education, empowerment, and engagement,” she affirmed.

Guyana’s presence at the UN underscores its ongoing efforts to advance the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities both at home and across the region.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
