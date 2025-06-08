FINAL TOWER POURED AS NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE NEARS COMPLETION

In a major stride toward the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge, the final concrete tower—known as P-35—was poured late Saturday night, signaling a key milestone in one of Guyana’s most ambitious infrastructure projects to date.

The moment, marked by pride and emotion, brought together a dedicated team of engineers, laborers, and public officials who gathered at the construction site on the eastern bank of the river. Among them were Public Works Ministers Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar, who praised the team’s hard work and commitment to staying on schedule.

“It’s been a long journey,” Minister Edghill said. “By no means are we saying the bridge is finished tonight, but what we are definitely saying is that this milestone brings us much, much closer to completion.”

According to the latest update, the US$262 million project is approximately 90.7 percent complete, with the August 31, 2025, deadline firmly in sight.

Each of the two towering support structures required roughly 1,600 cubic meters of concrete—a staggering volume that speaks to the scale and strength of the bridge. The last of these towers was poured on Saturday, bringing the structural phase near completion.

“This isn’t just concrete and steel. This is nation-building,” Edghill added, visibly moved as he watched the final pour with dozens of workers who’ve labored around the clock to keep the project on track.

The Road Ahead

The next critical step involves completing the 17 cable-stayed spans that stretch across the Demerara River channel. Of those, 11 spans are already completed, with 350 meters of the 570-meter span in place. The remaining 220 meters are expected to be cast in the coming weeks.

Minister Indar also confirmed that all girders for the western side of the bridge are already installed, and by June 15, the eastern side will be completed as well.

“What that means is that the bridge will be fully assembled,” Edghill explained. “Then it’s just a matter of pouring concrete, adding the asphalt surface, railings, lights—the finishing touches.”

Powered by People

More than 1,300 workers, including over 100 Guyanese nationals, are currently working on the project in rotating 24-hour shifts. Despite shipping delays and logistical hiccups, both ministers expressed confidence that the bridge will not only be completed on time, but also within budget.

“Everything that’s needed is here in the country,” Edghill said. “That was a concern earlier on, but now we’re fully equipped and moving with speed and precision.”

Supervisory engineers from the Italian firm Politecnica, which is overseeing quality assurance, confirmed that the construction work is being carried out in line with international standards. “Everything we’re seeing is exactly what’s been specified for this project,” a representative stated.

More Than Just a Bridge

Once completed, the 2.8-kilometre, four-lane, cable-stayed bridge will replace the aging floating Demerara Harbour Bridge, linking Regions Three and Four with improved traffic flow and economic benefits. Designed with a 100-year lifespan, the toll-free structure will accommodate all types of vehicles and include a speed limit of 80 km/h.

To further enhance accessibility, major road upgrades are concurrently underway along the East Bank of Demerara and the West Coast. These will drastically reduce travel times and congestion in some of the country’s busiest corridors.

The bridge will also feature a striking design element—the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s second-highest national award—symbolizing its importance as a national monument.

Like this: Like Loading...