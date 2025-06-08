Sunday, June 8, 2025
EDITORIAL: WHO LET THE LAMBO GO? POWER, PRESTIGE, AND THE PRICE OF A LAMBORGHINI

By HGPTV
The explosive public spat between President Irfaan Ali and businessman Azruddin Mohamed over allegations of tax evasion has pulled back the curtain on more than just a luxury vehicle, it has laid bare a troubling entanglement of political influence, institutional independence, and the rule of law.

At the centre of the controversy is a Lamborghini Aventador, a high-end luxury SUV valued at well over US$600,000. Guyanese authorities, through the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), initially impounded the vehicle over concerns of improper documentation and alleged unpaid taxes. GRA’s stated reason was that the importation did not meet the requirements set out in the Customs Act and the Excise Tax Act—particularly as it relates to the proper declaration and payment of duties on luxury vehicles.

According to the Customs Act, Cap. 82:01, and the Excise Tax Act, high-value motor vehicles—especially those above 1500 cc or categorized as luxury imports—attract substantial duties and taxes, often totaling more than 100% of the vehicle’s CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value. This structure is not arbitrary. It is designed to ensure equity in the tax system and prevent abuse of import concessions or loopholes.

So, the real question that should trouble every Guyanese is not whether Mohamed is rich enough to own a Lamborghini, but how it was cleared. Both President Ali and Mr. Mohamed have publicly presented documentation—some of it appearing contradictory—ranging from valuation certificates to customs clearances. The President, in a fiery address, accused Mohamed of engaging in deceptive practices and hinted at broader investigations. Mohamed, in turn, produced documents suggesting that GRA had in fact released the vehicle through proper channels.

But therein lies the heart of the matter: somebody powerful had to greenlight the release. The GRA, by law, is an independent agency empowered to enforce revenue laws. Yet, in practice, its operations can be quietly swayed by political winds or business interests. This raises legitimate concerns: Was the GRA’s decision influenced by internal politics or external pressure? Was protocol bent to accommodate privilege?

GRA’s own history with large-scale tax compliance cases tells us how meticulous and slow-moving the process can be—even for minor infractions. The sudden release of a Lamborghini, in a matter laced with public and political scrutiny, does not align with standard operational procedure.

The bigger concern is the dangerous precedent being set. If a powerful businessman can be publicly accused by the head of state of tax evasion, yet still walk away with his luxury car and a flurry of official paperwork to defend himself, what confidence can ordinary citizens have in the fairness of the tax system? And if a president can direct public ire at an individual while the state apparatus simultaneously enables that same individual, who is really in control?

This debacle also underscores the need for transparency in the operations of agencies like the GRA. Public confidence cannot be built on press conferences and social media rebuttals. It must be grounded in the assurance that institutions operate without fear, favour, or political instruction.

This is more than a personality clash. It’s a stress test of our democratic institutions. Guyanese deserve to know not just who’s telling the truth, but who’s giving the orders behind closed doors.

Until then, the Lamborghini may be back on the streets—but the integrity of public governance is still stuck in neutral.

