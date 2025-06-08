GUYANA PUBLIC SERVICE UNION MARKS 102 YEARS OF ADVOCACY AMID RENEWED GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — With a quiet but resolute pride, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is marking its 102nd anniversary today—celebrating more than a century of advocating for the rights, dignity, and welfare of public servants across the nation. But this year, the milestone feels different.

Amid its usual reflections on hard-fought gains and ongoing struggles, the union is also cautiously optimistic, pointing to what it describes as a “renewed tone of engagement” from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government—an openness it says could signal real change if it endures.

In a statement released on Saturday, the union acknowledged a shift in its relationship with government agencies, particularly since the appointment of Dr. Ashni Singh as Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance and Public Service. According to the GPSU, this new dynamic has fostered a more “respectful and constructive” dialogue—marking a potential turning point in labour-government relations.

That evolving partnership bore fruit in December 2024, when a landmark multi-year agreement was signed between the GPSU and the Ministry of Public Service. Under the deal, public servants received a 10% salary increase retroactive to January 2024, with a further 8% hike set for 2025. The agreement, GPSU says, is more than a wage adjustment—it is a symbol of commitment to long-overdue public sector reform.

“For us, this is not just a contract. It’s a foundation for progress,” the union noted, adding that continued collaboration could lead to deeper improvements in working conditions and professional development across the sector.

But as the GPSU celebrates more than a century of advocacy, it’s also using the moment to spotlight persistent challenges. Chief among them is the widening gap between public and private sector wages. The union, which successfully advocated for an increase in the private sector minimum wage—from $44,200 to $60,000 monthly—is now pushing for public sector wage parity. Its cost-of-living analysis estimates that a minimum monthly net income of $224,000 is essential for meeting basic needs in Guyana.

Progress, the GPSU noted, has been incremental. In the 2025 National Budget, the government increased the income tax threshold from $100,000 to $130,000 and reduced personal income tax rates. The introduction of a $50,000 monthly child allowance was also welcomed. But for the union, these are steps on a longer journey toward true economic fairness.

This year’s anniversary theme, “102 Years and Still Standing Strong – Championing the Rights of Public Sector Workers,” reflects both pride in the past and resolve for the future.

“Today, June 8, 2025, is more than a date—it is a reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for,” the union declared. “The legacy of the GPSU is one of endurance, service, and steadfast advocacy.”

That legacy, the union said, was forged through decades of principled resistance—strikes, legal battles, and bold negotiations. It paid tribute to past leaders and trailblazers who laid the groundwork, as well as today’s members who continue the fight under new conditions.

But challenges remain. The rise of contract labour and a growing trend of job insecurity have put pressure on the stability of public sector employment. Labour migration has also become a pressing concern, prompting the GPSU to call for a national strategy to retain skilled professionals.

Among its recommendations: reviewing the compulsory retirement age to allow experienced workers to serve longer, especially in sectors where institutional knowledge is critical.

The union also expressed concern for public servants stationed in Guyana’s border regions—areas increasingly affected by the long-standing dispute with Venezuela. GPSU is advocating for additional support and fair compensation for those working in these sensitive zones.

Looming global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, and the rise of artificial intelligence were also addressed in the union’s statement. The GPSU said it supports ethical innovation but warned against technological changes that threaten job security or widen social inequality.

“As AI and digital technologies reshape the workforce, the GPSU supports innovation that safeguards employment and enhances crisis response capabilities,” it said.

Still, the tone was not only cautionary. This anniversary, the union admitted, is also a moment of introspection. A time to evolve.

“Our 102nd year is not just a celebration—it’s a turning point,” the statement concluded. “To remain relevant and effective, we must grow with the nation we serve.”

From its beginnings in 1923 to its continued fight in 2025, the GPSU’s story is one of grit, service, and the relentless pursuit of justice for Guyana’s public workers. And as the country changes, the union says it is ready to meet the moment—stronger, wiser, and still standing.

