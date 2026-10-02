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Farmers Market For Sophia, To Support Countrywide Initiative

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

SOPHIA, GREATER GEORGETOWN — In a direct intervention to curb household grocery costs and eliminate middlemen from the agricultural value chain, the Ministry of Agriculture has officially established a weekly direct-from-farm produce market at the Sophia Market, which will operate every Wednesday.

The initiative was unveiled by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during the official launch of Agriculture Month 2026, held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The weekly market is designed to tackle food price inflation by connecting urban consumers directly with local producers. Under the model, shoppers secure fresh farm produce at reduced retail rates, while farmers receive higher profit margins than those offered by traditional middlemen and distributors.

Cutting Out the Middleman: Fair Returns for Farmers

Addressing attendees at the Agriculture Month launch, Minister Mustapha underscored that agricultural producers frequently shoulder grueling labor and high input expenses, only to have their profit margins eroded by intermediary traders:

  • Fair Value for Farm Labor: The weekly market provides a guaranteed, direct-to-consumer sales terminal, ensuring producers retain the full monetary value of their harvests.
  • Affordable Nutrition for Consumers: By bypassing distribution intermediaries, the Sophia hub is positioned to deliver lower retail prices on staple greens, vegetables, root crops, and fruits for residents across Sophia, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, and neighboring East Coast Demerara communities.
  • Presidential Directive: Mustapha noted that the market setup follows direct operational guidelines from President Dr. Irfaan Ali to insulate household purchasing power as part of the administration’s broader cost-of-living mitigation framework.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will launch the first farmers’ weekly market in Sophia every Wednesday, and you will have very cheap products, and we will have farmers’ markets right across the country every month in various regions,” Minister Mustapha announced.

Dual-Tier Strategy: Weekly Sophia Hub and Monthly Regional Circuit

The weekly Sophia market serves as the operational anchor of a broader, dual-tier nationwide marketing program:

  • Weekly Sophia Operations: Open every Wednesday as a regular commercial outlet for peri-urban and coastal farmers.
  • Monthly Regional Markets: The Ministry is deploying monthly farmers’ markets across multiple administrative regions to ensure agricultural communities in rural and riverine districts access equivalent direct-market benefits.
  • Food Security Mandate: The twin initiative aligns with Guyana’s broader commitment to CARICOM’s “25 by 2025” (and beyond) food-import-reduction agenda, reinforcing national nutritional self-sufficiency.

Agriculture Month 2026: ‘Innovate, Nourish, Grow’

The launch of the Sophia market headlines a comprehensive itinerary of technical and promotional events for Agriculture Month 2026, celebrated under the theme: “Innovate, Nourish, Grow. Building a Sustainable Guyana.”

The Ministry confirmed several flagship activities scheduled throughout October:

  • Inaugural Farmers’ Conference: A national forum bringing together crop cultivators, livestock farmers, agro-processors, and agronomists to evaluate climate-smart agricultural techniques, mechanization, and direct financing.
  • Honey Fest 2026: A specialized exposition dedicated to expanding Guyana’s apiculture industry, honey value-added processing, and export standards.
  • World Food Day Observances: National events highlighting sustainable farming methods, agricultural diversification, and regional nutrition security.

The Ministry stated that the comprehensive program aims to strengthen rural livelihoods, modernize agrarian infrastructure, and safeguard Guyana’s standing as the agricultural hub of the Caribbean.

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