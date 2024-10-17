EXXON MOBIL DODGES ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROMNATURAL RESOURCES PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE – MP HOLDER

Antonio Dey reports that the Parliamentary Natural Resources Committee has been unsuccessful in its attempts to get ExxonMobil Guyana to attend its sessions. The company has declined invitations to answer critical questions regarding the local oil and gas sector. More details in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on