EXXON MOBIL DODGES ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROMNATURAL RESOURCES PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE – MP HOLDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antonio Dey reports that the Parliamentary Natural Resources Committee has been unsuccessful in its attempts to get ExxonMobil Guyana to attend its sessions. The company has declined invitations to answer critical questions regarding the local oil and gas sector. More details in this report.

