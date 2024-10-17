Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeNewsNEW $346.2M NORTH WEST SECONDARY SCHOOL COMMISSIONED
News

NEW $346.2M NORTH WEST SECONDARY SCHOOL COMMISSIONED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
112

The newly constructed North West Secondary School was officially commissioned on Monday. The $346.2 million facility replaces the previous structure, which was destroyed by a fire in 2021. Dacia Richards was on-site and filed this report.

Previous article
HGP REGIONAL NEWS – OCTOBER 15, 2024
Next article
EXXON MOBIL DODGES ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROMNATURAL RESOURCES PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE – MP HOLDER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

THREE COCAINE BUSTS IN ONE DAY – FIVE MEN IN THE...

MC COY CLAIMS GRANGER WORSENED THE SITUATION