NEW $346.2M NORTH WEST SECONDARY SCHOOL COMMISSIONED

The newly constructed North West Secondary School was officially commissioned on Monday. The $346.2 million facility replaces the previous structure, which was destroyed by a fire in 2021. Dacia Richards was on-site and filed this report.
