Thursday, May 29, 2025
ELDERLY MAN DEAD IN LUSIGNAN HOME INVASION, WIFE BOUND, GAGGED AND ROBBED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Lusignan Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Elderly Woman Brutalized—Bandits Escape with $800,000 in Cash and Valuables.

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Lusignan, East Coast Demerara – A violent home invasion in the early hours of Wednesday morning has left one man dead and his reputed wife traumatized after masked bandits stormed their residence at the Lusignan Railway Embankment.

The deceased, identified only as Deonarine, lived with his 69-year-old reputed wife, Sherin Haniff, also known in the community as “Auntie Baby.” The couple, both longtime vendors, had no known issues with anyone in the area.

According to Haniff, the robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. as she began her morning routine. Speaking through tears during an interview with HGP Nightly News, Haniff recalled waking up to find masked intruders inside the one-story wooden home.

“I get two backhand,” she sobbed, describing how she was physically assaulted, gagged, and restrained while her husband called out to her helplessly.

After the intruders fled the scene, Haniff said she eventually managed to free herself and raised the alarm by calling out to her brother, who lives next door.

The bandits reportedly made off with over $800,000 in cash, including $500,000 hidden under a bed and $300,000 in a black bag in one of the bedrooms. They also stole wedding rings, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and began processing the area for evidence. No visible marks of violence were found on Ryan’s body, but investigators collected DNA swabs from his hands and confirmed that a post-mortem examination is pending.

Investigations are ongoing, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators of this brutal crime.

“We had no problem with anybody,” said Haniff, still in shock. The couple had reportedly been vending in the area for over six decades.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

